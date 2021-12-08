Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mike Leach Calls Upon Mississippi State Fans to Bring Cowbells to Liberty Bowl Stadium

    Texas Tech has a bell it rings, but Mississippi State's will be louder.
    Author:

    Mississippi State fans weren't able to bring their cowbells when the Bulldogs played Memphis earlier this season, but the atmosphere is expected to be a lot different in Liberty Bowl Stadium this time around when Texas Tech (6-6) and Mississippi State (7-5) face each other in the Liberty Bowl.

    Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, encouraging fans to bring their cowbells and be loud for the Dec. 28 matchup.

    “I just heard that cowbells will be allowed at the Liberty Bowl for our game on December 28th,” Leach wrote. “Texas Tech has a bell that they ring but ours will be louder!”

    This will be an interesting matchup given the ties within it -- Leach gave Texas Tech football its brightest of years when he was the head coach there with 2000-2009, leading the team to several bowl appearances and place in the national rankings. 

    Read More

    In this matchup, Leach and the Bulldogs will not only be going up against his former team, but also against his former quarterback in Sonny Cumbie. When the Red Raiders fired head coach Matt Wells in October, naming Cumbie the interim head coach. 

    Mississippi State and Texas Tech are set to kick off at 5:45 p.m. CT on Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee.

    USATSI_16970667 (3)
    Football

    Mike Leach Calls Upon Bulldogs Fans to Bring Cowbells to Liberty Bowl

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_16975731
    Football

    Opinion: Taunting Penalties are Taking Away From NFL Football

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_9769197 (3)
    Football

    JUCO WR Nick Lauderdale Commits to Mississippi State

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_13724923
    Football

    Former Mississippi State LB Announces Transfer Destination

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_13705346
    Football

    Former Mississippi State Safety Commitment Flips to Tennessee

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_17231378
    Football

    Where Each SEC Team is Playing its Bowl Game This Postseason

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_15681754
    Basketball

    Mississippi State Basketball Falls 81-76 to Minnesota

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_17230800 (1)
    Football

    Mississippi State to Face Texas Tech in 2021 Liberty Bowl

    Dec 5, 2021