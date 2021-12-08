Mike Leach Calls Upon Bulldogs Fans to Bring Cowbells to Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech has a bell it rings, but Mississippi State's will be louder.

Mississippi State fans weren't able to bring their cowbells when the Bulldogs played Memphis earlier this season, but the atmosphere is expected to be a lot different in Liberty Bowl Stadium this time around when Texas Tech (6-6) and Mississippi State (7-5) face each other in the Liberty Bowl.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, encouraging fans to bring their cowbells and be loud for the Dec. 28 matchup.

“I just heard that cowbells will be allowed at the Liberty Bowl for our game on December 28th,” Leach wrote. “Texas Tech has a bell that they ring but ours will be louder!”

This will be an interesting matchup given the ties within it -- Leach gave Texas Tech football its brightest of years when he was the head coach there with 2000-2009, leading the team to several bowl appearances and place in the national rankings.

In this matchup, Leach and the Bulldogs will not only be going up against his former team, but also against his former quarterback in Sonny Cumbie. When the Red Raiders fired head coach Matt Wells in October, naming Cumbie the interim head coach.

Mississippi State and Texas Tech are set to kick off at 5:45 p.m. CT on Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee.