Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt: Where the All-Time Series Stands

    • October 21, 2021
    Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt: Looking Into the All-Time Series

    Looking into the series history as Mississippi State faces Vanderbilt on Saturday.
    Mississippi State (3-3) aims to bounce back this weekend after suffering a disappointing 49-9 blowout loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Davis Wade Stadium last Saturday.

    Next up, the Bulldogs travel to Nashville, Tennessee to face a Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) team that's coming off of a 21-20 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in a game that just slipped away. 

    Looking back at the all-time series history between the two teams, the Bulldogs lead the way with an overall record of 14-7-2 against the Commodores. MSU has won the last four meetings, most recently recording a 24-17 victory over Vanderbilt on Nov. 7, 2020.

    The Bulldogs' biggest win over the Commodores was on Nov. 22, 2014 when they shut out the Commodores, 51-0 in Starkville.

    The last time Vanderbilt defeated MSU was on Oct. 2, 2004, when the Commodores topped the Bulldogs, 31-13 in Vanderbilt Stadium. Vanderbilt's largest margin of victory over MSU in the series history came in a matchup that was over 100 years ago, when the Commodores shut out the Bulldogs, 61-0, on Oct. 1, 1904 in a game that was played in Columbus, Mississippi.

    With Vanderbilt heading into the matchup on a two-game losing streak with plenty to improve on and a need for higher-level talent on the roster overall, this looks like one of the most winnable games remaining on MSU's schedule. Still, it's hard to ignore the amount of improvement we've seen from the Commodores between last year and this year and especially in what's been a shake-up of a college football season, it's important to never play down to a "lesser opponent."

    MSU will have a chance to extend the four-game winning streak it currently holds over Vanderbilt as the two teams face each other at 3 p.m. CT in Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday.

