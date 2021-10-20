    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Watch: Mississippi State Football Players Discuss Loss to Alabama, Upcoming Matchup Against Vanderbilt

    Three Mississippi State players met with the media Tuesday to discuss the upcoming matchup against Vanderbilt.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Mississippi State football is looking to rebound after falling 49-9 in a tough loss to Alabama, just one week after recording an impressive 26-22 win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.

    Moving forward, none of that matters as far as mentality is concerned with the Bulldogs set to face the Vanderbilt Commodores up next this Saturday. 

    Bulldogs offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp, safety Collin Duncan and wide receiver Austin Williams met with the media on Tuesday evening to discuss what the team learned from its fall to Alabama and how it's looking ahead to facing Vanderbilt.

    "I think coaches have done a great job of getting all of these guys here," Williams said of the versatile Bulldogs receiving unit that will be taking the field again this weekend. "A lot of different skills and different traits and we really compliment each other well."

    Watch below to hear everything Sharp, Duncan and Williams had to say:

    USATSI_16881816
    Football

    Watch: Mississippi State Players Talk Loss to Alabama, Upcoming Contest Against Vanderbilt

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_16978186
    Football

    State to Sundays: Three Former Bulldogs Who Showed Out in NFL Week 6

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16345806
    Baseball

    Mississippi State Baseball: 5 Bulldogs Who Stood Out in Team's Fall World Series Scrimmages

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_9894500
    Other

    Bulldogs Volleyball Reaching a New Level With Julie Darty-Dennis

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_9894500
    Other

    Bulldogs' Gabby Waden Named SEC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16970175
    Football

    Small Victories: Areas in Which the Bulldogs Performed Well in Recent Loss to Alabama

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16970667 (1)
    Football

    On the Up: Mississippi State Football Making Notable Strides Under Mike Leach Despite Latest Loss

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_15063522 (2)
    Football

    Mississippi State vs Kentucky: Kickoff Time Announced

    Oct 18, 2021