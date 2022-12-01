Skip to main content

Mississippi State WR Austin Williams Named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Bulldogs wide receiver Austin Williams continues to excel on and off the field.

Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams has been named the SEC 2022 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league announced Thursday.

Williams becomes the first Mississippi State student-athlete to earn SEC Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors since the award's inception in 2003. He was also named to the SEC Football Community Service Team on Wednesday.

The pass-catcher is a two-time first-team Academic All-American and has posted a 4.0 cumulative GPA as a student at Mississippi State, currently working on his third degree. 

Williams was selected previously as a member of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class and is a finalist for college football's premier scholar-athlete award, the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The list of honors Williams has received is a long one as he was named the 2021-22 SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the highest honor an SEC athlete can earn in any sport in 2022.

On the season, Williams totals 32 receptions for 269 yards and five touchdowns.

He ranks second for the lowest drop rate of any active SEC wide receiver with a minimum of 100 targets since 2019 (2.0 percent).

USATSI_19497707
Football

Trio of Mississippi State Players Named to PFF College All-SEC Team

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19253118
Football

How Lideatrick 'Tulu' Griffin Is Becoming One of Mississippi State's Best Recruiters

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19463936
Football

Mike Leach Makes Strong Case For Emmanuel Forbes as Quinshon Judkins Wins Conerly Trophy

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19463632
Football

Mississippi State LB Nathaniel 'Bookie' Watson Reveals Intentions For 2023

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17155754
Football

Mississippi State DL Jaden Crumedy Reveals Plans For 2023

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19026492
Football

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes' Stat Comparison Against Jim Thorpe Award Finalists

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19242812
Football

2022 SEC Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands as Regular Season Ends

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_13549080
Football

Mississippi State's LaQuinston Sharp Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

By Elizabeth Keen