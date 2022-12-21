Mississippi State wide receiver Jamire Calvin has chosen to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Calvin shared his decision on Tuesday evening with a social media statement that featured the NFL Draft logo. The graduate student spent four seasons at Washington State and transferred to MSU in 2021 after former head coach Mike Leach's first year with the program.

The wideout appeared in 30 games for the Cougars, opting to redshirt during his 2019 junior season. Calvin totaled 92 receptions for 980 total yards with five touchdowns during his time in Pullman and had two games with at least 100 receiving yards. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Second Team by SB Nation in 2017.

Upon arriving in Starkville, Calvin saw his playing time continue with the Bulldogs. He appeared in all 13 of the team's games and notched 220 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 29 catches. Two of those touchdowns helped Mississippi State string together a massive 25-point comeback against the Auburn Tigers and proved to be the difference makers in the game.

In 2022, Calvin hauled in 11 receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown in 10 appearances. He also rose to social media fame after a viral video emerged of him dancing behind Leach during the team's Egg Bowl victory.

Calvin will now look to make his presence known in the pros. The 2023 NFL Draft is set to begin on April 27th and will run through April 29th. The event will be held in Kansas City, Missouri.