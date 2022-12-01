Mississippi State defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy is returning to Starkville for another season, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Crumedy has been among the key impact makers for the MSU defense despite having to miss all but the last four games of the season due to injury issues. He finished out the 2022 season with 11 total tackles (four solo) and one sack.

With the amount of time has was sidelined during the season, it makes sense that Crumedy would want to take a crack at another year playing college football, something that should certainly boost his draft stock before he takes his career to the NFL level.

Over his four seasons so far with the Bulldogs, the senior currently totals combined 80 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and three passes defended. He also came up big on a blocked field goal in the 2021 comeback victory over Louisiana Tech at the start of the season.

Expect him to be poised for a big 2023 as the Bulldogs get some help with Crumedy remaining in the fold and linebacker Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson also announcing his intentions to stay.