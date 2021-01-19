Mitchell announces he'll pursue NFL dream

Mitchell has been one of the top receivers for the Bulldogs the last three seasons

One of the most productive offensive pieces for Mississippi State football the last few seasons is moving on.

Wide receiver Osirus Mitchell took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced he won't return to MSU in 2021 and has instead set his sights on his dream of playing in the NFL. Mitchell, like all seniors, had the option to return to school as the NCAA didn't count last season against players' eligibility. However for Mitchell, he's now chasing the chance to play professional football.

"My time in Starkville has been filled with many great experiences that will hold a place in my heart forever," Mitchell said as part of the statement he posted. "I want to thank my family and friends for all the love and constant support no matter the circumstances. Thank you to all of my coaches, trainers and staff. I was extremely fortunate enough to have you all believing in me and making me better on and off the field. Thank you to the academic staff for helping me pursue my degree. Also, to my brothers, thank you for all of the memories shared and the relationships built that will last a lifetime.

"To Bulldog nation, thank you for making a kid from Sarasota, Florida, feel welcomed and cherished!

"With that being said, I have decided to forego my extra year of eligibility and will now be focused on pursuing my childhood dream."

Mitchell put together one of the strongest receiving careers in MSU history. He became only the 12th Bulldog in program history to record 100 or more receptions.

After playing in nine games as a freshman in 2017, Mitchell led the Bulldogs in receptions (26) and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (four) in 2018. Then, in 2019, Mitchell led State in receiving yards (430) and receiving touchdowns (six). He again led MSU in receiving touchdowns with four in 2020. He also racked up the second-most receiving yards on the team with 505. For his entire State career, Mitchell had 107 receptions for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Since the 2020 season concluded, Mitchell is the fifth MSU senior to announce plans to turn down the extra year of college eligibility in favor of pursuing the NFL. Defensive linemen Marquiss Spencer and Kobe Jones, along with linebacker Erroll Thompson and offensive lineman Dareuan Parker have all also announced plans to enter the NFL Draft.

