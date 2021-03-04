Bulldogs set dates for spring football practice and spring game

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out Mississippi State's spring football practices, the Bulldogs are getting back to a typical early-year schedule.

MSU head football coach Mike Leach's chief of staff, Dave Emerick, took to social media on Thursday and posted a graphic announcing State's upcoming spring plans:

As you can see in Emerick's Tweet above, MSU is set to start spring football practice on March 18. Six days later, on March 24, State will host its annual pro day where athletes will have their chance to show off to professional scouts ahead of April's NFL Draft. Then, the spring football game is slated for April 17. Other details of MSU's spring practice schedule haven't yet been released.

However it's certainly notable that key dates are set, and with the spring game in line for April 17, it appears likely that weekend could soon be designated as Super Bulldog Weekend. No official announcement from MSU has been made in that regard as of yet. However, with the spring football game going on, plus MSU baseball hosting a three-game series against instate rival Ole Miss that weekend, it certainly appears the stars are aligning for that to be when Mississippi State hosts its annual big spring event.

Like with spring football, Super Bulldog Weekend also didn't happen last year. But only a couple of days since Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves rolled back many of the COVID-19 rules and regulations in the state, MSU is apparently on track to get things back to normal from a calendar standpoint.

