Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Mississippi State football notes: SEC Media Days reportedly delayed, Malik Dear gets a coaching job and more

Joel Coleman

SEC Media Days delayed

It should probably come as little surprise, but it appears Southeastern Conference Media Days won't happen on its originally scheduled dates. The league already announced earlier this month it was changing the format to a virtual event, then on Tuesday, AL.com's John Talty reported Media Days won't happen on July 13-16 as scheduled. Talty also reports the SEC is looking at pushing the event to somewhere around a late-July or early-August timeframe.

It's just the latest impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. SEC Media Days were supposed to transpire at the College Football Hall of Fame in mid-July before the SEC switched gears. Commissioner Greg Sankey had this to say in early June when the conference decided to go virtual with the event:

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” Sankey said. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

While it's almost certain Media Days (if they happen) will be conducted in a virtual capacity, exactly when that will be is apparently now up in the air.

Malik Dear gets high school coaching job

Former Mississippi State player Malik Dear has landed a high school coaching job. The former Bulldog receiver is set to be the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Holmes County Central High School.

Dear played for the Bulldogs from 2015 through 2019. He had 49 career receptions for 529 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 31 times for 238 yards and two scores.

State of Mississippi flag to come down Tuesday

The controversial state of Mississippi flag that has flown since 1894 will come down on Tuesday as Gov. Tate Reeves is set to retire the flag in a 5 p.m. ceremony, according to multiple reports. Reeves will sign the bill that passed over the weekend that mandates the removal of the current state flag and paves the way for the creation of a new banner.

Mississippi State administrators, coaches and players played a part in trying to push the state to change flags over the last few days. Most notably, running back Kylin Hill threatened to not play for MSU in 2020 if the flag didn't change. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mississippi State, Sun Belt power? Breaking down a fantasy realignment scenario

A look at how MSU would fare in a fantasy realignment scenario designed by SI's Pat Forde.

Joel Coleman

by

Dbpowell

T&L Tuesday: A new MSU football commit and an early look at Kentucky

The Bulldogs add their 11th commit for the Class of 2021, plus can MSU get a win in Kentucky later this year?

Joel Coleman

Ginn's gamble pays off as he signs with Mets

Former Mississippi State Bulldog gets paid double his slot value

Joel Coleman

Three-star safety commits to MSU football

Bulldogs pick up second commit since Saturday afternoon

Joel Coleman

NCAA, SEC and Mississippi State officials issue statements after legislators vote to change state of Mississippi flag

MSU's president, athletic director and others weigh in after Sunday's vote

Joel Coleman

T&L Monday: Kylin Hill's Legacy now intertwined with Mississippi history

The state of Mississippi's flag is changing and Mississippi State's Kylin Hill played a part in making that happen

Joel Coleman

OPINION: Kylin Hill delivers the biggest carry he’ll ever have

Hill helped push state of Mississippi to change its state flag

Joel Coleman

Q&A Part 2: MSU O-line coach Mason Miller discusses who'll play center, Scott Lashley, Mike Leach and more

Miller has both played for and worked for Mike Leach

Joel Coleman

Jordan Westburg signs with Baltimore Orioles

Former Mississippi State shortstop is officially a pro ballplayer

Joel Coleman

With foundation laid for state flag change, Mississippi State looks to benefit

Resolution to change flag passes Mississippi House or Representatives and Senate

Joel Coleman