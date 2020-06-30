Mississippi State football notes: SEC Media Days reportedly delayed, Malik Dear gets a coaching job and more

SEC Media Days delayed

It should probably come as little surprise, but it appears Southeastern Conference Media Days won't happen on its originally scheduled dates. The league already announced earlier this month it was changing the format to a virtual event, then on Tuesday, AL.com's John Talty reported Media Days won't happen on July 13-16 as scheduled. Talty also reports the SEC is looking at pushing the event to somewhere around a late-July or early-August timeframe.

It's just the latest impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. SEC Media Days were supposed to transpire at the College Football Hall of Fame in mid-July before the SEC switched gears. Commissioner Greg Sankey had this to say in early June when the conference decided to go virtual with the event:

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” Sankey said. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

While it's almost certain Media Days (if they happen) will be conducted in a virtual capacity, exactly when that will be is apparently now up in the air.

Malik Dear gets high school coaching job

Former Mississippi State player Malik Dear has landed a high school coaching job. The former Bulldog receiver is set to be the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Holmes County Central High School.

Dear played for the Bulldogs from 2015 through 2019. He had 49 career receptions for 529 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 31 times for 238 yards and two scores.

State of Mississippi flag to come down Tuesday

The controversial state of Mississippi flag that has flown since 1894 will come down on Tuesday as Gov. Tate Reeves is set to retire the flag in a 5 p.m. ceremony, according to multiple reports. Reeves will sign the bill that passed over the weekend that mandates the removal of the current state flag and paves the way for the creation of a new banner.

Mississippi State administrators, coaches and players played a part in trying to push the state to change flags over the last few days. Most notably, running back Kylin Hill threatened to not play for MSU in 2020 if the flag didn't change.