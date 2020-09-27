All the astounding notes of Mississippi State's upset win over LSU

Not only did Mississippi State shock the college football world on Saturday with a 44-34 victory over defending national champion LSU, the Bulldogs put up unbelievable numbers in the process. Courtesy of Mississippi State media relations, let's make note of what all went down in Baton Rouge:

GENERAL NOTES

Today’s game marked the 114th meeting between the two schools, one of the two longest series in Mississippi State history

MSU improves its all-time record against the Tigers to 36-75-3 with its first win in Baton Rouge since 2014 and just its second since the 1992 season

MSU won the coin toss and opted to receive

MSU’s game captain was LB Erroll Thompson

Today’s attendance was 21,124

The game featured nine lead changes and two ties

The win marked the first time a defending national champion lost its season opener since 1998 when No. 5 Michigan lost at No. 22 Notre Dame, 36-20, before also dropping a Week 2 matchup against No.19 Syracuse, 38-28.

Since then, defending national champions have lost as early as Week 2 on three other occasions, most recently in 2014 when Ohio State was defeated by Virginia Tech, 21-35.

MSU’s victory snapped the longest active win streak in the country (16 games)

The Bulldogs’ victory marks the first by MSU in any sport in the last 199 days (March 11 – Baseballdefeated No. 2 Texas Tech, 3-2; Softball defeated Southern Miss, 7-2)

16 Bulldogs made their Mississippi State debuts: P Reed Bowman, QB K.J. Costello, OL Brandon Cunningham, LB Jordan Davis, CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr., WR Lideatrick Griffin, LB Rodney Groce Jr., WR Malik Heath, RB Dillon Johnson, DE Tre Lawson, RB Jo’quavious Marks, K Brandon Ruiz, WR Tyrell Shavers, OL Cole Smith, WR Jaden Walley and LB Tyrus Wheat.

Six true freshmen made their collegiate debuts: CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr., WR Lideatrick Griffin, LBRodney Groce Jr., RB Dillon Johnson, RB Jo’quavious Marks and WR Jaden Walley.

11 Bulldogs made their first career start on Saturday: LB Aaron Brule, S London Craft, OL Charles Cross, CB Esaias Furdge, WR Malik Heath, OL Kwatrivous Johnson, RB Jo’quavious Marks, S Fred Peters, WR Tyrell Shavers, OL Cole Smith and WR Tyrus Wheat

Of the 11 first-time starters, six came on offense and five on defense

TEAM OFFENSE NOTES

10 different receivers caught a pass matching the team’s 2019 season high

State had eight plays of 20+ yards in the first half alone (all passing), which surpassed their game total from all but one game in 2019 (Arkansas – 9, 6 pass, 3 rush). The Bulldogs finished with 16 plays of 20+yards (all passing)

Osirus Mitchell (183), Kylin Hill (158) and JaVonta Payton (122) gave MSU multiple 100-yard receiversfor the first time since Donald Gray (207) & Fred Ross (107) did so against Samford on Oct. 29, 2016

It was just the second time in program history that MSU had a trio of receivers crack the century mark (Joe Morrow, 117; De’Runnya Wilson, 105; and Fred Ross, 102 in the 2014 Orange Bowl vs. Georgia Tech, Dec. 31)

LSU had not allowed more than 420 passing yards in a game over the last six seasons

632 yards of total offense is second only to last year’s Arkansas game (Nov. 2, 2019) for total offense in an SEC game in MSU history and is fifth overall

TEAM DEFENSE NOTES

The Bulldog defense held LSU scoreless in the first quarter. The Tigers went scoreless in just three quarters all season in 2019.

MSU’s defense forced punts on LSU’s first four drives of the game.

MSU has a takeaway in 27 of its last 30 games after CB Esaias Furdge intercepted a pass in the third quarter

CB Emmanuel Forbes also intercepted a pass on the final play of the game

Surpassed MSU’s 2019 season-high (4.0) with 7.0 sacks, giving State at least 4.0 sacks in each of its last four games dating back to Nov. 23, 2019 against Abilene Christian

The last time MSU had 7.0 sacks was against Ole Miss on Nov. 28, 2015

QB K.J. Costello

Career-high 623 passing yards was an MSU record, an SEC record and is 11th in NCAA history

Became the 11th quarterback in SEC history to pass for 500 yards

Ninth career 300-yard passing game

MSU first 400-yard passer since Nick Fitzgerald threw for 417 against Samford on Oct. 29, 2016

36 completions are an MSU record (Previously: Dak Prescott, 33 - vs. Arkansas on Nov. 21, 2015)

Five touchdown passes tied the MSU school record (Last by Keytaon Thompson vs. Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 1, 2018)

First Bulldog to throw four touchdown passes since Nick Fitzgerald against Arkansas on Nov. 17, 2018

60 passing attempts is a school record (Previous: Joe Reed, 53 - vs. LSU on Nov. 14, 1970)

Passing yards are the most by any quarterback in his first start under Mike Leach and his 168.1 QBR ranks fourth

WR Osirus Mitchell

Became the ninth player in school history to record 100 or more receiving yards against the Tigers (183) setting a school record for yards against LSU

Caught two touchdown passes, matching his career highs

RB Kylin Hill

Set career highs in receptions (8) and receiving yards (158)

Caught a 75-yard touchdown pass to give MSU a 26-24 lead in the third quarter capping a one-play, 15-second drive

Became the 11th player in school history to record 100 or more receiving yards against the Tigers (158), trailing only Osirus Mitchell (183, today)

RB Jo'Quavious Marks

First career carry went for 11 yards and a first down

WR JaVonta Payton

Became the 10th player in school history to record 100 or more receiving yards against the Tigers (122)

Caught a career-high six passes for a career-high in yardage

Matched his career-long reception (34)

WR Cameron Gardner

Caught a career-high two passes for a career-high 35 yards, including a career-long catch of 24 yards

WR Austin Williams

Matched his career high with three catches by the end of the first half, finished with seven

Posted a career-high 57 receiving yards

Caught the sixth touchdown of his career

WR Tyrell Shavers

Second career catch, and first as a Bulldog, went for a 31-yard touchdown in the second quarter

LB Aaron Brule

Tied his career high for tackles with five in the first half alone, finished with 10

LB Erroll Thompson

SEC active career leader with 227 tackles, 10 today

Picked up a sack on third down in the red zone to force the Tigers to settle for a field goal

LB Tyrus Wheat

Picked up his first career sack in the second quarter for a loss of seven yards

DE Marquiss Spencer

Recorded a career-high 2.0 sacks for a combined loss of 10 yards

DE Kobe Jones

Picked up a half sack with Nathan Pickering, now has 5.5 in his career

DT Nathan Pickering

Picked up a half sack with Kobe Jones, now has 3.5 in his career

S Shawn Preston, Jr.

Led the Bulldogs with a career-high 11 tackles

CB Esaias Furdge

Picked off a pass for his first career interception

Made six tackles

CB Emmanuel Forbes

Picked off a pass for his first career interception on the final play of the game

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.