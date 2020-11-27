SI.com
Cowbell Corner
SEC to reschedule Mississippi State's football game against Missouri

Joel Coleman

The following is courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

Next Saturday's Missouri at Mississippi State football game was among three Southeastern Conference matchups originally scheduled for Dec. 5 that will now be rescheduled for a date to be determined, the SEC announced Friday.

The game was postponed for the purpose of facilitating the rescheduling of the Alabama at LSU and Arkansas at Missouri games from earlier this season. This rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to play all of its 10 games in the 2020 season. The revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to Dec. 5.

As additional information is released, it will be communicated to original ticket holders via email to the email address on file.

Revised schedule of SEC Football Games for Dec. 5:

  • Alabama at LSU (rescheduled from Nov. 14)
  • Arkansas at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 28)
  • Florida at Tennessee
  • South Carolina at Kentucky
  • Texas A&M at Auburn
  • Vanderbilt at Georgia


The following games were originally scheduled for Dec. 5 and will now be rescheduled:

  • Alabama at Arkansas
  • Ole Miss at LSU
  • Missouri at Mississippi State

"The cooperation and flexibility of our coaches, athletics directors and campus leaders along with the dedication of our student-athletes now provides the opportunity to reach this point in the season with the ability for each SEC team to play ten football games in 2020," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "We knew before the season there would be interruptions and scheduling challenges related to COVID-19 and we will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible, with a continuing focus on determining an SEC champion."

The SEC's COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Football

