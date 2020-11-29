WATCH: Mississippi State players Jaden Walley, Austin Williams, Erroll Thompson and Aaron Brule discuss the Egg Bowl and moving forward

Mississippi State suffered a tough loss on Saturday, falling to instate rival Ole Miss 31-24 in the Battle for the Golden Egg. And while the defeat certainly stings for MSU, there were positives as well.

After the game, several Mississippi State players spoke with reporters to discuss it all. Watch above to hear from wide receiver Jaden Walley after he set MSU's freshman single-game receiving yardage record.

Below, watch and listen as wide receiver Austin Williams breaks down his critical goal-line fumble and more. Linebackers Erroll Thompson and Aaron Brule also weighed in on how State's defense performed while lacking multiple pieces, as well as the mindset of the Bulldogs moving forward from the loss.

Austin Williams

Erroll Thompson

Aaron Brule

