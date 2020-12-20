FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
WATCH: MSU players discuss the win over Missouri

Full postgame press conferences after the Bulldogs closed out the regular season in style on Saturday
Mississippi State closed out the regular season in style on Saturday with a 51-32 win over Missouri. After showing improvement over the last several weeks, the Bulldogs were rewarded with victory against the Tigers.

After the game, head coach Mike Leach and several players met with reporters to discuss the game. If you missed it yesterday, you can watch Leach's postgame press conference above. Below, you'll find full media sessions with safety Collin Duncan, linebacker Nathaniel Watson, running back Jo'quavious Marks and long snapper Paul Blackwell.

MSU S Collin Duncan

MSU LB Nathaniel Watson

MSU RB Jo'quavious Marks

MSU LS Paul Blackwell

