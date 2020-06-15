Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State football announces addition to 2024 non-conference slate

Joel Coleman

All eyes are right now on what will hopefully be an as-scheduled 2020 season, but on Monday, Mississippi State began further painting a picture of what the 2024 slate will look like.

MSU will host Utah State at Davis Wade Stadium on September 14, 2024, it was announced. It'll be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

With the announcement, it now appears the non-conference portion of State's 2024 schedule is set. The Bulldogs are slated to host Eastern Kentucky on August 31, 2024, then travel to Arizona State for a game a week later. After the Utah State game, MSU's other 2024 non-conference tilt is set to be an October 19 home game against UMass.

Here is Mississippi State's full non-conference slate for the next five years, as currently scheduled. There is just one spot unannounced in this time frame and that's in 2022 :

2020

  • 9/5 - vs New Mexico
  • 9/12 - at NC State
  • 9/26 - vs Tulane
  • 11/21 - vs Alabama A&M

2021

  • 9/4 - vs Louisiana Tech
  • 9/11 - vs NC State
  • 9/18 - at Memphis
  • 11/20 - vs Tennessee State

2022

  • 9/3 - vs Memphis
  • 9/10 - at Arizona
  • 11/19 - vs East Tennessee State
  • One game TBA

2023

  • 9/2 - vs Southeastern Louisiana
  • 9/9 - vs Arizona
  • 10/7 - at Tulane
  • 11/18 - vs Southern Miss

2024

  • 8/31 - vs Eastern Kentucky
  • 9/7 - at Arizona State
  • 9/14 - vs Utah State
  • 10/19 - vs UMass
