Mississippi State football announces addition to 2024 non-conference slate
Joel Coleman
All eyes are right now on what will hopefully be an as-scheduled 2020 season, but on Monday, Mississippi State began further painting a picture of what the 2024 slate will look like.
MSU will host Utah State at Davis Wade Stadium on September 14, 2024, it was announced. It'll be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
With the announcement, it now appears the non-conference portion of State's 2024 schedule is set. The Bulldogs are slated to host Eastern Kentucky on August 31, 2024, then travel to Arizona State for a game a week later. After the Utah State game, MSU's other 2024 non-conference tilt is set to be an October 19 home game against UMass.
Here is Mississippi State's full non-conference slate for the next five years, as currently scheduled. There is just one spot unannounced in this time frame and that's in 2022 :
2020
- 9/5 - vs New Mexico
- 9/12 - at NC State
- 9/26 - vs Tulane
- 11/21 - vs Alabama A&M
2021
- 9/4 - vs Louisiana Tech
- 9/11 - vs NC State
- 9/18 - at Memphis
- 11/20 - vs Tennessee State
2022
- 9/3 - vs Memphis
- 9/10 - at Arizona
- 11/19 - vs East Tennessee State
- One game TBA
2023
- 9/2 - vs Southeastern Louisiana
- 9/9 - vs Arizona
- 10/7 - at Tulane
- 11/18 - vs Southern Miss
2024
- 8/31 - vs Eastern Kentucky
- 9/7 - at Arizona State
- 9/14 - vs Utah State
- 10/19 - vs UMass