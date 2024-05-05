New Mexico State Transfer Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss—Trent Hudson has committed to Mississippi State, becoming the third receiver to commit to first-year head coach Jeff Lebby out of the transfer portal. Hudson will join Kevin Coleman (Louisville) and Kelly Akharaiyi (UTEP).
Lebby has been active in the portal and is looking for playmakers and guys who fit his scheme. Hudson fits into his offense well due to his explosive ability, as he averaged 15.7 yards a reception last year.
At 6-3 180 pounds, he will also bring some much-needed size to the receiver room after the departure of Justin Robinson. The Texas native has strengths similar to Akharaiyi's regarding big-play ability but does not have the production.
Hudson had 35 receptions last year for 551 yards but had an impressive ten touchdowns. State needed to add an outside receiver from the transfer portal, especially one with the size to be a red zone threat.
Lebbys approach in the portal has been vastly different than what Bulldogs fans are used to. Did they need to add another receiver and running back?
No, but they have added some guys, including Hudson and Davon Booth, who will improve this team this fall. Lebby has been adamant this is not a rebuilding year, and his actions reflect that.