Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Missouri

The Bulldogs host the Tigers to kick off the regular season finale.

Top of the 9th

Tyler Davis is in for Hardin.

Davis gets a strikeout, one down.

Another strikeout for Davis, two down.

Peer rips a single into center field.

Davis gets a strikeout to end it

MSU wins 4-3.

Bottom of the 8th

Joordan pops out to the third baseman, one down.

Hines works a walk.

Larry will reach on an error. The call is overturned into a double play due to a Hines slide.

MSU leads 4-3.

Top of the 8th

Michael O'Brien will take over in center field. Jordan will move to right field for Pulliam.

Hardin gets a strikeout, one down.

Hardin issues a walk. He moves to second on a wild pitch.

Hines steps on the bag, two down.

Hardin gets a strikeout for the third out.

Bottom of the 7th

Jacob Peaden will take over on the mound for Missouri.

Peaden will exit the game. Missouri will bring in Victor Quinn.

Long strikes out, one down.

Chance grounds out to the third baseman, two down.

Mershon strikes out to end the inning.

MSU leads 4-3.

Top of the 7th

Tyson Hardin will take over on the bump for State.

Hardin gets a strikeout, one down.

Another strikeout from Hardin, two down.

Peer splits the gap in left field for a double.

Hardin issues a walk.

Kohler steps on the bag for the third out.

Bottom of the 6th

Hines strikes out, one down.

Larry works a walk.

Kohler lines out to center field, two down.

Larry steals second.

Powell hits a soft pop-up but it falls. A run scores.

Pulliam strikes out to end the inning.

MSU leads 4-3.

Top of the 6th

Austin smashes a solo home run to left field.

Lovich drives a solo home run over the right field wall.

Hines snags a line drive, one down.

Pulliam makes the grab in shallow right field, two down.

Stephen gets a strikeout for the third out.

Bottom of the 5th

Long flies out to right field, one down.

Chance drives a solo home run over the left field wall.

Mershon strikes out, two down.

Jordan lines out to the third baseman to end the inning.

MSU leads 3-1.

Top of the 5th

Stephen gets a strikeout looking, one down.

Mershon snags a pop-up, two down.

Larry makes a running grab for the third out.

Bottom of the 4th

Ian Lohse is the new Missouri pitcher.

Larry pops out to the third baseman, one down.

Kohler flies out to left field, two down.

Powell works a walk.

Pulliam pops out to end the inning.

MSU leads 2-1.

Top of the 4th

Corona lines a home run to right field.

Larry throws to Hines, one down.

Jordan runs into the wall, but makes the grab, two down.

Stephen gets a strikeout for the third out.

Bottom of the 3rd

Long pops out to the shortstop, one down.

Chance lines a triple off the left field wall.

Mershon grounds out to the shortstop, two down. A run scores.

Jordan works a four pitch walk.

Hines flies out to left field to end the inning.

MSU leads 2-0.

Top of the 3rd

Stephen gets a strikeout, one down.

Jordan makes the grab on the base of the wall, two down.

Another strikeout for Stephen gets the third out.

Bottom of the 2nd

Hines strikes out looking, one down.

Larry drives a home run over the left field wall.

Kohler grounds out to the first baseman, two down.

Powell grounds a single into center field.

Pulliam grounds out to the second baseman to end the inning.

MSU leads 1-0.

Top of the 2nd

Hines steps on the bag, one down.

Serna grounds a single into right field.

Stephen gets his third strikeout, two down.

Chance makes the grab on the warning track for the third out.

Bottom of the 1st

Chance grounds out to the third baseman, one down.

Mershon grounds out to the first baseman, two down.

Jordan flies out to right field to end the inning.

Tied at zero.

Top of the 1st

Stephen gets a strikeout on three pitches, one down.

Stephen issues a walk.

Stephen gets a strikeout looking, two down.

Cornoa drops a single into center field.

Mershon snags a pop-up for the third out.

Mississippi State Lineup

LF Bryce Chance 

SS David Mershon 

CF Dakota Jordan 

1B Hunter Hines 

2B Amani Larry

3B Logan Kohler

DH Joe Powell

RF Ethan Pulliam 

C Johnny Long

SP Khal Stephen 

 

Missouri Lineup 

LF Brock Daniels

 3B Trevor Austin

CF Jackson Lovich

1B Danny Corona

C Jedier Hernandez

2B Matt Garcia 

DH Mateo Serna

SS Drew Culbertson

RF Kaden Peer

SP Kaden Jacobi

 

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Missouri Tigers to cap off the regular season for both squads. The Tigers are playing for a chance to make the SEC Tournament, and they need a sweep to keep their chances alive. 

 

The Bulldogs also have significant postseason implications in this series as they are playing to be one of the top 16 national seeds. A series win should be enough, but State needs a sweep to feel really good about it. 

 

MSU is the superior team, but the Tigers have dashed the hopes of Bulldog fans before. In 2021, State was in the thick of the SEC regular season title race, but a series loss to Missouri ended those dreams. However, the Bulldogs did end up winning the national championship. 

 

The key pitcher for this series is Khal Stephen. The tall right-hander leads the SEC in pitched innings, and throwing seven good innings to open the series will do wonders for the shaky Bulldog bullpen. 

 

The key hitter is Joe Powell. The catcher has been hot at the plate, and the Bulldogs need all hands on deck with the postseason nearing. 

 

 

 

What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (34-18)(15-12) versus Arkansas Razorbacks (22-30) (8-19) 

 

When:  Thursday at 6 p.m. CT, Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m. CT

 

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Mississippi 

 

TV: SEC Network+ all weekend

 

Series: The Bulldogs hold an 11-6 advantage in this series. The first matchup was on May 31st, 2003. 

 

Last Meeting: Missouri won the previous game against the Bulldogs 7-6 on May 1st, 2022. Bulldog second baseman RJ Yeager went 3-5 with two RBIs. 

 

Last time out, Tigers: Missouri lost its previous game 9-7 to Auburn, losing its fifth straight SEC series. Tigers right fielder Trevor Austin went 4-4 with an RBI. 

 

Last time out, Bulldogs: State won their previous game over North Alabama 8-4. Nate Dohm pitched two perfect innings to start the game, and catcher Joe Powell hit three home runs  

 

Mississippi State Rotation:

Khal Stephen 

Jurrangelo Cijntje

TBD

 

 

Missouri Rotation: 

