NCAA Regionals Live Updates: Mississippi State Softball vs Cal State Fullerton
Top of the 7th
Wesley works well with her 1-2 advantage and gets her third strikeout on the day. One out for the Bulldogs.
Another 1-2 advantage for Wesley with 105 pitches thrown in the game. The Titans hit the ball but it grounds out at first for the second out of the inning for the Bulldogs.
An overthrown ball that leads a single into a double. An error for Edwards gives life for the Titans.
Wesley with an 0-2 lead shuts the door on Cal State Fullerton and advances to game two of the Stanford Regional.
Bottom of the 6th
Jesse Blaine enters the game as the pinch hitter for St. Clair but gets struck out with her first appearance at bat.
The last two outs were quick and left much to be asked for but there is a chance for Wesley to finish this game on the mound.
Top of the 6th
A quick first out for the Bulldogs as Wesley throws her opponent out at first.
The Titans find some life after a Barbary error leads to a runner getting on base.
The number of pitches from Wesley allows the second walk of the game and now two players on on base for Cal State Fullerton.
A flyout gets caught for the second out of the inning and now Wesley has a chance to put this game on ice.
Another Flyout for the Titans and this gets caught by Cook in the outfield to retire the inning.
Bottom of the 5th
Wesolowski gets a good lift on the ball but it caught for an out at center mid-field.
Another quick out for Edwards as the ball bounces and it is thrown out at first. Two outs for the Bulldogs.
Another out for the Bulldogs as they end the inning. The game has been moving quickly and any major play could wing the momentum in anyone's favor.
Top of the 5th
Wesley has given a couple of hits away but they are not been too detrimental. Two outs gets the Titans in trouble.
The Inning for the Titans was quick as Wesley looks like she was prepared to go the whole game.
Bottom of the 4th
Sacco gets MSU first hit of the game and it is a base hit down the middle.
Cook sends the ball in the air and it ends in an out and the first of the inning for the Bulldogs.
A good hit Kennedy but the ball gets caught for an out and now the Bulldogs are down two outs.
A great hit from Faapito that is an RBI-double as Sacco gets the first run of the game.
Mississippi State 1, Cal State Fullerton 0
The inning is over with the Bulldogs finally getting on the board. It has been a low-scoring game up until this point, but this could be the beginning of a scoring outbreak.
Top of the 4th
After starting the count 3-0, Wesley gets her second strikeout of the game and the first out of the inning.
Edwards catches the bouncing hit and throws the Titan runner out at first. Two outs for the Bulldogs.
A base hit from Fullerton in the same spot as the last one in the right outfield. Two outs with one on base for the Bulldogs.
Another hit for Cal State Fullerton and it was hit well. Two outs and two players on base for the Titans.
A long inning ends after Weslowski gets the catch and ends holds the Titians scoreless in the inning.
Bottom of the 3rd
Edwards starts for the Bulldogs at the plate and gets struck out.
Hawkins cut several pitches but gets struck out as well for the second out of the inning.
St. Clair ends the inning with a hit that the Titans short stop rockets to first.
Top of the 3rd
Barbary scoops the hit and throws to first to get the first out of the inning for the Bulldogs.
Second straight ground ball for the Titans and it also ends in an out. The Bulldogs defense has been stellar so far in this game.
A two-out double for Fullerton sent it into right field. The first swing after was a chip-up that ended the inning for Titans. The game is still scoreless going into the bottom of the third.
Bottom of the 2nd
In the dirt goes the pitch and the Bulldogs get a walk to start the bottom of the inning.
A sacrifice bunt from Barbary and gets the Bulldogs on second.
Pinch runner Wallace steals third base with only one out.
An unconventional but great double play leads the Bulldogs to end the inning without a run.
Top of the 2nd
Wesley sends a Titan on base after throwing her fourth ball.
Wesley gets a pitch popped up and is caught for the first out of the inning.
Two runners are now on base after a first-pitch swing goes for a base hit. Runners on first and second.
Another pop-up gets the Bulldogs their second out of the inning.
Wesley gets her first strikeout to finish the inning for the Bulldogs.
Bottom of the 1st
Kennedy gets a short swing and is out. A quick first inning for both pitchers.
Another out for the Bulldogs. Cook hits the ball hard and high but an easy catch for the outfielder of Cal State Fullerton.
Sacco hits the ball in foul territory but a great catch from the Titans gives the Bulldogs their first out.
Top of the 1st
Two quick outs from pop-flys caught by St. Clair and Cook.
A potential out leads to a base hit for the Titans.
A swing and miss leads to the Bulldogs getting the third out of the inning. A Titan tried to steal a base but Hawkins was quick to getting the out.
Mississippi State Lineup
CF Sierra Sacco
RF Pagie Cook
1B Madisyn Kennedy
DP Matalasi Faapito
3B Nadia Barbary
C Ella Wesolowski
2B Salen Hawkins
IF Brylie St. Clair
RP Aspen Wesley
Cal State Fullerton Lineup
CF Megan Delgadillo
IF Kika Ramirez
3B Hannah Becerra
SS Payton Toto
DP Ava Arce
2B Colby McClinton
C Jessi Alcala
RF Kate Verhoef
RP Haley Rainey
After a disappointing appearance in the SEC Tournament, the Mississippi State Bulldogs Softball team looks to solidify itself as one of the best teams in the country. They are the only non-Californian team to be placed in this region which will make them getting out a bit harder.
MSU will start against a team they faced earlier in the season, Cal State Fullerton, who recently won the Big West championship. However, the Bulldogs defeated them in a one-off game 4-2 towards the beginning of the season on Feb 24, 2024.
Alongside the Bulldogs, No. 8 seed Stanford (43-13, 17-7 Pac-12) and Saint Mary's (30-22, 10-6 West Coast) will face off against each other in the game following and will face the winner for a chance to get to a super regional.
What: Mississippi State vs. Cal State Fullerton
When: 6:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Boyd &Jill Smith Family Stadium, Stanford, Calif.
TV: ESPN+ (All NCAA tournament games televised on ESPN family of networks)
Series: 2-6, Cal State Fullerton
Last Meeting: MSU won a regular season meeting on Feb. 24, 2024, 4-2.
Last time out, Cal State Fullerton: Secured the Big West championship with its series victory against Long Beach State to end the regular season. Cal State Fullerton won 4-1 and 10-4, but lost the series’ middle game 4-3.
Last time out, MSU: Lost to South Carolina, 8-4, in the first round of the SEC tournament.