NFL Football: Dak Prescott Leads Dallas Cowboys Past Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott helped push his team to a 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night.

The former Mississippi State standout had his biggest game of the season, going 27-of-35 passing for a season-high 347 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Prescott also notched 41 rushing yards on six attempts.

The seventh-year veteran had a tough start to the game. Josh Sweat picked off Prescott for a 42-yard score midway through the first quarter, giving the Eagles an early lead. The signal-caller has totaled 12 interceptions through 10 games, including eight in his last five appearances.

As the game went on, Prescott began to settle in, recording one touchdown in the second and third quarters. Dallas fell behind by seven points midway through the fourth quarter, but he completed a 52-yard pass to TY Hilton on a long third down to keep the critical drive alive. The Cowboys went on to score on Prescott's third touchdown pass of the evening.

Dallas is now 11-4 on the year, while Philadelphia is 13-2. Although the Cowboys are still behind the Eagles in the race for the top of the conference, the big win helped them stay in the hunt for a possible NFC East title. They will need to win out while the Eagles lose each of their remaining games to claim the division. Even if Dallas does not ultimately make it to the top, the franchise has already clinched a playoff spot.

Prescott and the Cowboys will travel to face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday before ending the regular season on the road against Washington on Jan. 8.