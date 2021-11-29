NFL MVP Race: Where Dak Prescott's Odds Stand and Where He Can Bounce Back

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has slipped some in the NFL MVP race, but he still has time to recover.

The former Mississippi State quarterback has had an impressive season for the Cowboys despite struggling some lately. His team is 7-4 on the season and sits at first place in the NFC East with only a few weeks left before the playoffs begin. Through 10 games played, Prescott is 261-of-376 passing for 2,932 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also added 94 yards and one score on the ground.

Prescott was third in the MVP race before dropping some after losing the past two games. In the team's 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 21, Prescott was 28-of-43 passing for 216 yards with two interceptions. He certainly didn't look like himself in the game, but there was hope that he could rebound when the Cowboys faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving. Prescott himself did play better-- he was 32-of-47 passing for 375 yards with two touchdowns-- but the team lost 36-33 in overtime.

With all of that being said, Prescott now sits at fifth place in the NFL MVP race. His odds of winning the award are +950, according to OddsShark. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is looking for his fourth career MVP award and sits alone in first place at +225. He is followed by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+450), quarterback Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams (+850) and Kansas City Chiefs standout quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+900).

There is still plenty of time for Prescott to catch up. The Cowboys have six games left in the regular season, four of which are divisional games. They will face the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles once each and still have to play the Washington Football Team twice. Prescott's team also plays against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday and the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 2.

Prescott has shown that he has the ability to lead his team to victory and post amazing stats in the process. He might be down now, but he is certainly not out of the MVP race.