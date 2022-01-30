How to Watch, What to Know: Bengals vs Chiefs, 49ers vs Rams on Championship Sunday

Skip to main content

Championship Sunday: How to Watch, What to Know for Bengals vs Chiefs, 49ers vs Rams

Just two NFL games remain this season before the Super Bowl as the Bengals and Chiefs clash in the AFC Championship Game and the Los Angeles Rams meet the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

The day has arrived for the much-anticipated AFC and NFC championship games after four divisional-round matchups that didn't fail to disappoint in the last slate of NFL games.

Four teams remain after the madness in the rush for a chance to compete in the Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals battle it out in the AFC Championship, while the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers clash in the NFC Championship.

If Kansas City wins, it will be the Chiefs' third consecutive appearance, while a Bengals win would give Cincinnati its first Super Bowl appearance since 1989. Looking at the NFC Championship, if the 49ers win it, this will mark their first Super Bowl appearance since Super Bowl LIV, when they lost to the Chiefs, 31-20. 

Should the Rams emerge victorious instead, Los Angeles will be headed to its first Super Bowl since 2018, when the Rams fell 13-3 to the New England Patriots.

Here's a look at how to tune in for the AFC Championship and the NFC Championship:

AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals

Where: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

When: 2 p.m. CT, Sunday Jan. 30

TV: CBS

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

NFC Championship: Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

When: 5:30 p.m. CT, Sunday Jan. 30

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

