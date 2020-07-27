Cowbell Corner
As countdown of NFL's best 100 players begins, a pair of former Mississippi State Bulldogs are already on the list

Joel Coleman

NFL players have once again voted to determine the Top 100 players in the league and as Nos. 100 through 71 were revealed on Sunday night, a pair of former Mississippi State Bulldogs have already made the cut.

Coming in as the NFL's 92nd-ranked player according to his peers was former MSU defensive back and current Philadelphia Eagle Darius Slay.

It wasn't long until another Philadelphia player and former Bulldog made the cut as defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was tabbed the NFL's 73rd-best player.

For Slay, it was the third-straight year in which he has been a part of the NFL Top 100 list. It was Cox's fifth consecutive year to be selected to the list.

Slay is getting ready to spend his first season with the Eagles. He spent the previous seven years with the Detroit Lions where he was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons. Slay played for MSU in 2011 and 2012 before the Lions picked him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Cox was a Bulldog from 2009 through 2011. The Eagles took him in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Cox has since gone on to be selected to five Pro Bowls and has also won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia.

The Top 100 are selected solely by a vote of NFL players themselves. Nos. 100 through 71 were revealed on Sunday. The countdown rolls on with Nos. 70 through 41 unveiled on Monday night, Nos. 40 through 11 released on Tuesday night and the Top 10 named on Wednesday night. The reveals are televised on NFL Network at 7 p.m. central each evening.

