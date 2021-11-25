Mississippi State WR Austin Williams Gives Meaning to the Phrase "Mr. Reliable"

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    WR Austin Williams Gives Meaning to the Phrase "Mr. Reliable"

    Austin Williams has been among Mississippi State's most consistent players all season.
    They don't call Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams "Mr. Reliable" for no reason.

    Quietly one of the most consistent players on the team, Williams has done his job and made an impact within an Air Raid offense that sees the ball distributed to eight wide receivers (sometimes more) in every game.

    The wideout is coming off a career game in which he reeled in four passes for 75 yards with three touchdowns -- the most he's ever posted in his career on a single day. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams also has more receptions than any other wide receiver in college football without a drop this season with 45 receptions (tied with Northwestern WR Stephon Robinson Jr.).

    Louisiana Tech wide receiver Tre Harris sits directly behind him on the list with 36 receptions in that same category -- that's nine less than Williams has.

    So far in 2021, Williams totals 45 receptions for 519 yards (11.5-yard average) and four touchdowns. It will be interesting to see how much Williams can continue to expand upon his production as the Bulldogs play their regular-season finale against Ole Miss on Thursday evening in Davis Wade Stadium.

    Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. 

