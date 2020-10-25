Mississippi State picks up commitment from former Texas Tech pledge DeShawn Page

Mississippi State football had an open date on the field Saturday, but it was still a productive day for the Bulldogs. DeShawn Page, a linebacker out of East Mississippi Community College, announced he has committed to MSU.

Page becomes the 20th member of State's current recruiting class. This comes only a couple of months after he originally committed to Texas Tech. Now though, Page says he'll be a Bulldog and becomes the fourth linebacker in the 2021 class along with Navonteque Strong, Nic Mitchell and Timar Rogers.

Page had 36 tackles last season at EMCC. He also notched a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss, along with two pass break-ups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Page is rated as a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. With Page's commitment, Mississippi State now has the country's 27th-ranked class and the Southeastern Conference's ninth best according to 247Sports. Rivals has the Bulldogs at No. 21 in the nation and eighth in the SEC.

