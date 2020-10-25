SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State picks up commitment from former Texas Tech pledge DeShawn Page

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football had an open date on the field Saturday, but it was still a productive day for the Bulldogs. DeShawn Page, a linebacker out of East Mississippi Community College, announced he has committed to MSU.

Page becomes the 20th member of State's current recruiting class. This comes only a couple of months after he originally committed to Texas Tech. Now though, Page says he'll be a Bulldog and becomes the fourth linebacker in the 2021 class along with Navonteque Strong, Nic Mitchell and Timar Rogers.

Page had 36 tackles last season at EMCC. He also notched a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss, along with two pass break-ups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Page is rated as a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. With Page's commitment, Mississippi State now has the country's 27th-ranked class and the Southeastern Conference's ninth best according to 247Sports. Rivals has the Bulldogs at No. 21 in the nation and eighth in the SEC.

