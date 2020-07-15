No deal for Dak

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott had a 3 p.m. central time deadline on Wednesday to work out a long-term extension with the Dallas Cowboys, but the two sides did not come to an agreement. Thus, Prescott will play for Dallas in the 2020 season on the one-year franchise tender he signed three weeks ago.

The one-year franchise tag will still give Prescott a hefty $31.409 million this year (the highest single-season salary for a Cowboy ever), but it doesn't provide Prescott with security beyond this season. It likely sets up a scenario where Prescott and Dallas are right back in this same situation next year, where Prescott could once again be franchise tagged or the two sides could once again work towards a long-term extension.

Mike Fisher of SI's Cowboy Maven has reported for weeks that the big barrier to a long-term deal for Prescott this offseason was that Dallas was seeking a five-year agreement worth about $35 million per season. Meanwhile Prescott reportedly desired a four-year deal that would allow him to hit free agency sooner and at a time a new TV deal kicks in with an expected increase in the salary cap. For more from Fisher and what the future might hold for both Prescott and the Cowboys, CLICK HERE.

Not long after Wednesday's deadline passed without a new deal, Prescott's brother, Tad, weighed in with his thoughts on Twitter:

While Prescott didn't get his deadline-day deal, another former Bulldog signed his. Former MSU defensive lineman Chris Jones put pen to paper with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday to seal a four-year agreement worth up to $85 million.