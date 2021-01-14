Receiver Kyziah Pruitt enters transfer portal

For the third time this week, a Mississippi State football player has hopped into the NCAA transfer portal.

Receiver Kyziah Pruitt became the latest Bulldog to begin exploring his options to play elsewhere. Cowbell Corner confirmed the news on Thursday. It was first reported by Ben Portnoy of The Dispatch. Pruitt joins kicker Jace Christmann and offensive lineman James Jackson as State players to enter the portal over the last three days.

Unlike Jackson and Christmann though, Pruitt was never a huge part of things at MSU. The former Noxubee County (Mississippi) High standout never saw any game action in his two years as a Bulldog.

After arriving to State as a consensus three-star prospect as rated by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, Pruitt redshirted and never got on the field in his true freshman season in 2019. He then also saw no playing time in State head coach Mike Leach's first season in 2020.

Along with Pruitt, Christmann and Jackson, the Bulldogs have had several others enter the transfer portal in recent months. Running back Lee Witherspoon and wide receiver Cameron Gardner announced earlier in January that each of them are looking at options elsewhere. This follows multiple MSU players entering the transfer portal during the course of the 2020 season.

Perhaps most notably among them were former quarterback Garrett Shrader, who served as a starter for much of 2019, and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, who actually started in the 2020 season opener for MSU and ultimately saw action in four games.

Mississippi State receiver Kyziah Pruitt has entered the NCAA transfer portal. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

