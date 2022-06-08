Skip to main content

Ex-Mississippi State QB Makes a Splash in the CFL

One former Mississippi State quarterback has found some success in the Canadian Football League.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens is continuing his career in the Canadian Football League, currently on the roster of the Calgary Stampeders after a short stint in the NFL.

Stevens serves as the team's third-string quarterback and though he's working through some issues as a passer, he's had a chance to make an impact on the ground -- something he was known for both as "The Lion" at Penn State and as a starter for the Bulldogs in 2019.

He saw action in the Friday's preseason matchup against the Edmonton Elks, carrying the ball six times for 61 yards with a long of 42 yards and a touchdown in the 37-7 win. He left some to be desired through the air, completing 1-of-8 passes for six yards.

“I wish I would have thrown it better, obviously,” Stevens said in a report from The Calgary Sun. “I mean, when you see 1-for-8, there’s a couple throwaways there and a couple easy decisions I could have made to get me some more completions. Running the ball, obviously had some explosive plays and was able to get in the end zone again.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson has expressed confidence in Stevens' abilities both as a runner and a passer.

“I think all of our quarterbacks have gotta keep improving. They all made plays at times and all can improve, so just decided to go that route,” Dickenson said. “I want to build him and hopefully he continues to improve on reading defenses and that, but he was solid in the huddle and made some good plays with his legs.

“I’ve gotta do my job and make him a better thrower with our system. He’s got it in him.”

Stevens projects as a player the Stampeders could successfully use in short-yardage situations and could prove highly valuable overall in the ground game. The CFL allows for two quarterbacks on the field at once under the new rules, so how the team could utilize Stevens with that permitted will be something to keep an eye on.

USATSI_18269592
Football

Former Mississippi State QB Getting a Shot With USFL Team

By Crissy Froyd42 minutes ago
USATSI_16970733
Football

Mississippi State's Will Rogers Left Off of Debatable QB Rankings List

By Elizabeth KeenJun 6, 2022
USATSI_16295522
Baseball

Former Mississippi State Baseball Student-Athlete Josh Hatcher Having Historic Year for Kennesaw State

By Elizabeth KeenJun 6, 2022
USATSI_17988165
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball: Is It Normal for This Many Players to Enter the Transfer Portal?

By Elizabeth KeenJun 5, 2022
USATSI_17413662
Football

Where Dak Prescott Ranks Among NFL's Best Quarterbacks In 2022

By Dylan FlippoJun 3, 2022
USATSI_18372890
Baseball

Three Offensive Players Mississippi State Baseball Should Target in the Transfer Portal

By Elizabeth KeenJun 3, 2022
USATSI_17268430
Basketball

Bulldogs Land Albany Point Guard Jamel Horton

By Elizabeth KeenJun 2, 2022
USATSI_12922868 (6)
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Players Continue to Enter Transfer Portal

By Crissy FroydJun 2, 2022