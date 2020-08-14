Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs executive order limiting fans at high school football games and other events

Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has frequently said it'll be local and state government officials that ultimately deem whether or not fans will be able to watch the Bulldogs play football at Davis Wade Stadium this year. While the details of all that remains to be seen, on Friday, the state of Mississippi's top official did indicate where he stands on the issue of fans at some events as Gov. Tate Reeves signed an Executive Order allowing fans – but limiting them – at events such as high school football games.

According to the order – which applies to not only sports but other outdoor and indoor kindergarten-through-12th-grade extracurricular events – attendance will be limited to two attendees per student participating in the event. Face coverings will also be required at essentially all times, particularly for indoor events. The executive order does leave open the option of being unmasked in seating areas at outdoor events, so long as it is possible to maintain social distance from those not living in the same household. However it does strongly encourage wearing masks even when social distancing is possible.

The order also allows concession stands to be open with rules including masks for workers and social distancing requirements for customers. Also, all organized extracurricular events are to have a dedicated Safety Officer to ensure all rules of the Executive Order are observed and enforced.

Here's a look at the Executive Order and couple of notes from WCBI-TV's Scott Martin and Courtney Robb:

As for Mississippi State football and other college events, per Robb's Tweet, Gov. Reeves is currently estimating 25 percent or less capacity, though he notes more discussions on that are coming later. Still, as he's indicated before, Reeves continues to be in favor of events like football happening in the state of Mississippi.

"Limit crowds and let them play," said a status posted to Reeves' Facebook account.