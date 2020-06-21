Four-star QB commit Sawyer Robertson looking forward to getting back to Mississippi State

There are many that can't wait to get inside Davis Wade Stadium and watch some Mississippi State football this fall. Count Sawyer Robertson among those. The consensus four-star quarterback, who committed to the Bulldogs back in March, is ready to soon sit back at a game in Starkville, take it all in and maybe envision his possible future behind center for MSU.

"I’m ready to hear the cowbells and I’m ready to see what the atmosphere is like," Robertson told Cowbell Corner. "I’m just ready to experience a game day down there and I think it’ll be awesome."

If things go his way, Robertson will be one of the major players causing cowbells to ring in Starkville in the future. The signal caller seems like an ideal fit to one day put up big numbers in MSU head coach Mike Leach's air raid offense.

Consider this. Robertson has thrown for over 7,500 yards over the last two seasons. He's connected for 87 touchdowns in the pass-happy scheme at Coronado High in Lubbock, Texas. Given the chance to keep on putting up big stats with his arm in college under the tutelage of Leach was incredibly attractive to Robertson and it's part of the reason he pulled the trigger on his commitment earlier this year.

"It was one of the many things that did it," Robertson said of Leach's offense contributing to his decision. "It just seemed like a perfect fit, along with everything. I loved the coaches. I just loved every part about it. And the air raid, that’s a really good selling point for a quarterback obviously. I’m excited about it. I’m just ready to rock and roll."

Of course Robertson isn't just a football-only guy. He's also planning to play baseball at Mississippi State. He knows it'll be tough pulling off being a college quarterback and a baseball player, but he thinks he's up for the task.

"I know it’ll be a challenge," Robertson said. "It’s kind of juggling that along with schoolwork and all the other stuff. But I’m excited about it. It’s a dream come true. I know it’s going to require hard work, but I’m willing to do that for sure."

Robertson's baseball talent might actually be one of the only things that could possibly hinder a football future at MSU. Scouts have already paid attention to Robertson on the diamond and there's at least a chance he could hear his name called in next year's MLB Draft. Robertson doesn't believe that'll ultimately be an issue and he sees himself going to college, but still, that possibility is out there.

"It’s kind of crazy talking about it because it seems like such a far-fetched dream," Robertson said of maybe getting drafted by an MLB franchise. "You never know. We’ll see what happens. I feel pretty confident that I’ll be playing football at Mississippi State. I feel like that’s an unbelievable opportunity, along with playing baseball there too. But you know, at the same time, in baseball if you get drafted highly out of high school, that would be hard to turn down."

Assuming Robertson does end up in college as he predicts, it seems he's completely sold on being at Mississippi State. Robertson says his recruitment process died down significantly after he committed to the Bulldogs over multiple major college programs. He does note that USC and Texas are still in contact with him on occasion, but Robertson appears to be firm on his pledge to MSU. So firm, in fact, that he's chomping at the bit to return to Starkville and go to a game inside the stadium he's planning to one day call his own.

"I can’t wait to get back," Robertson said.