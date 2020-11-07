Quarterback Will Rogers draws first career start for Mississippi State as Bulldogs host Vanderbilt

STARKVILLE, Miss. – As Mississippi State kicks off against Vanderbilt on Saturday, it might be the dawning of a new era for the Bulldogs.

True freshman quarterback Will Rogers is drawing his first career start for MSU. The Brandon, Mississippi, native saw action in three of State's first three games this season, but had yet to begin a contest. That all changed on Saturday.

Rogers drew the start instead of graduate transfer K.J. Costello, who had started all of Mississippi State's five previous games this season. However, Costello was removed in favor of Rogers in each of the last three games.

Injury necessitated Costello to leave last Saturday's game at Alabama. When getting tackled, Costello's head banged against the knee of a Crimson Tide defender. He was taken out of the game and never returned. It's unknown if there are any lingering effects from that injury and MSU head coach Mike Leach is tight-lipped when it comes to addressing ailments.

What is known though is that, whatever the reason, Rogers is the man for the Bulldogs versus the Commodores. He enters the contest having completed 48 of his 70 passes this season for 310 yards and a touchdown. He has also thrown four interceptions.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.