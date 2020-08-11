Cowbell Corner
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issues statement after Big Ten and Pac-12 decide they won't play football in fall

Joel Coleman

Tuesday wasn't a pretty day for those wanting college football this fall. Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences decided they won't be playing on the gridiron in 2020.

Meanwhile the Southeastern Conference, as of this writing, is still shooting for a 10-game, league-only 2020 schedule. With that, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released this statement on Tuesday afternoon after the decisions of the Big Ten and Pac-12:

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today," Sankey said. "I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes. We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.”

Sankey's statement comes a day after he Tweeted other thoughts on Monday as the SEC continues to move ahead through all the uncertainty.

"Can we play? I don’t know," Sankey said in his post Monday. "We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so...every day."

As has been the case since March, the only thing that currently seems for sure is that not much of anything is for sure. For now though, SEC football still has a pulse.

