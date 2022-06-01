Skip to main content

Former Mississippi State OT Charles Cross Signs Contract After Making History

It was no agent, no problem for ex-Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross, who officially signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.

Former Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross officially signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday after bring drafted higher than any other player without an agent in history back in April.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the No. 9 overall pick from the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has been signed to a four-year fully guaranteed deal worth $21.384 million with a signing bonus of $12.73 million and a fifth-year option.

This means Cross' contract now goes onto the Seahawks' salary cap -- it comes with a cap hit of $4.452 million, according to OvertheCap.com. Seattle gains $5.1 million in cap space in a day when the release of Carlos Dunlap becomes official. 

Cross was a two-year starter at Mississippi State and is expected to be an immediate starter in Seattle at left tackle in the upcoming season. With the ex-Bulldog now signed, the Seahawks have now officially inked contracts with all but three of their 2022 selections.

