Mississippi State, Other SEC Football Programs Honor Sam Westmoreland

Multiple conference football teams banded together to honor the life of the student-athlete.

Mississippi State will be honoring deceased offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland's memory on the gridiron.

The Bulldogs have unveiled new helmet stickers that feature the freshman's initials and jersey number to be worn as the season continues. 

Alabama also held a moment of silence before its matchup against MSU in honor of Westmoreland.

The University of Missouri's football program will join the Bulldogs in remembering Westmoreland's legacy. The Tigers shared an image on social media that featured a helmet decal similar to Mississippi State's.

Westmoreland passed away earlier this week. He was a walk-on student-athlete out of Tupelo High School majoring in industrial technology.

