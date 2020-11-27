On Egg Bowl Eve, Mississippi State remains a two-score underdog at Ole Miss

If Mississippi State is to keep the Golden Egg Trophy in Starkville for another year, the Bulldogs are going to have to pull an upset, at least according to the odds from the Caesars Sportsbook. As of midday Friday, the Rebels stand as a 9.5-point favorite over MSU.

The line is actually the smallest of the weekend for all Southeastern Conference games. All other contests have double-digit favorites. Florida is this weekend's biggest favorite as Kentucky is a 25-point underdog to the Gators. Not far behind that line is the one in the Iron Bowl. Alabama is a 24.5-point favorite over Auburn.

Here are the odds (as of midday Friday) for all SEC contests this Saturday with odds coming from the Caesars Sportsbook:

Kentucky at Florida (-25) - 11 a.m. CT on ESPN

Vanderbilt at Missouri (-14.5) - 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network

Auburn at Alabama (-24.5) - 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (-9.5) - 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network

LSU at Texas A & M (-14.5) - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Georgia (-21.5) at South Carolina - 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.