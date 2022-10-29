Skip to main content

SEC Network Program Hosts Share Thoughts on HC Mike Leach and Halloween Candy

The pair of co-hosts selected which types of Halloween candy represented certain SEC coaches on "Out of Pocket" this week.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach went viral last season by describing his views on some of the best and worst types of Halloween candy.

Among those Leach described with love were Haribo Gummy Bears, NERD Clusters, Almond Joys and Sprees packaged in a box. He openly admitted his hatred for Candy Corn -- a debate that typically has candy lovers everywhere up in arms around this time of year. Overall, the coach's humorous commentary had people across the nation tuning in and sharing their own opinions.

Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter, hosts of SEC Network's Out of Pocket, recently listed five head coaches and what Halloween candy seems to symbolize them. Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz is Sour Patch Kids, given his sweet and sour nature, and Shane Beamer of South Carolina is a Reese's Cup because of how well-loved he is. Tennessee leader Josh Heupel is represented by gummy bears due to his ability to lead an incredibly successful team even when he seems to be overlooked. Of course, at the top of the list is championship winner Kirby Smart. The Georgia coach is represented by Pop Rocks -- a testament to his fierce and explosive attitude toward his team.

Mike Leach simply could not be forgotten, and he'd probably be delighted to know that the duo associated him with one of his favorite candies. According to Lang, Leach is NERD Clusters because their overwhelming nature is similar to his team's style of play.

"It's like sensory overload," Lang said. "And that's kind of how I think of Coach Leach's Air Raid offense, right? It's sensory overload, especially with the run game going a little bit this year."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Carter had a bit of a different take on the candy association, sharing that she thought Leach would be represented by NERD Clusters due to his interesting responses to questions.

"I thought you were going to say some of his tangents are like sensory overload," Carter said.

Lang simply couldn't argue that thought and laughed some as she described her work with the head coach in the middle of games.

"Trying to do a halftime interview with Coach Leach, well he does not stop," Lang said. "It's sensory overload."

Leach and the Bulldogs have an open date on Halloween weekend, so perhaps he might have a bit of extra time to enjoy some sweet treats. Mississippi State will return to the gridiron next Saturday evening as it welcomes Auburn to Davis Wade Stadium.

USATSI_19288241
Football

How To Tune in For The Second Game of Dak Prescott's Return From Injury: Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19242272
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Named to Yet Another Watch List

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19288242
Football

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Has a Message For Dak Prescott Critics

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18336930
Football

Former Mississippi State OL Charles Cross Impressing By Metrics at NFL Level

By Crissy Froyd
mississippi-state-logo
Other

Thamel: Mississippi State AD John Cohen in Discussions With Auburn, Sources Confirm

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19050416
Football

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Among Highest Graded Players at Position by PFF

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17064003
Football

Mississippi State Star Defenders Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson Among SEC's Best in Total Tackles

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19280291
Football

Lane Kiffin Reacts to Mike Leach's Incredible Comments About Dinosaurs, Players Using Their Hands More

By Crissy Froyd