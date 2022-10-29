Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach went viral last season by describing his views on some of the best and worst types of Halloween candy.

Among those Leach described with love were Haribo Gummy Bears, NERD Clusters, Almond Joys and Sprees packaged in a box. He openly admitted his hatred for Candy Corn -- a debate that typically has candy lovers everywhere up in arms around this time of year. Overall, the coach's humorous commentary had people across the nation tuning in and sharing their own opinions.

Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter, hosts of SEC Network's Out of Pocket, recently listed five head coaches and what Halloween candy seems to symbolize them. Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz is Sour Patch Kids, given his sweet and sour nature, and Shane Beamer of South Carolina is a Reese's Cup because of how well-loved he is. Tennessee leader Josh Heupel is represented by gummy bears due to his ability to lead an incredibly successful team even when he seems to be overlooked. Of course, at the top of the list is championship winner Kirby Smart. The Georgia coach is represented by Pop Rocks -- a testament to his fierce and explosive attitude toward his team.

Mike Leach simply could not be forgotten, and he'd probably be delighted to know that the duo associated him with one of his favorite candies. According to Lang, Leach is NERD Clusters because their overwhelming nature is similar to his team's style of play.

"It's like sensory overload," Lang said. "And that's kind of how I think of Coach Leach's Air Raid offense, right? It's sensory overload, especially with the run game going a little bit this year."

Carter had a bit of a different take on the candy association, sharing that she thought Leach would be represented by NERD Clusters due to his interesting responses to questions.

"I thought you were going to say some of his tangents are like sensory overload," Carter said.

Lang simply couldn't argue that thought and laughed some as she described her work with the head coach in the middle of games.

"Trying to do a halftime interview with Coach Leach, well he does not stop," Lang said. "It's sensory overload."

Leach and the Bulldogs have an open date on Halloween weekend, so perhaps he might have a bit of extra time to enjoy some sweet treats. Mississippi State will return to the gridiron next Saturday evening as it welcomes Auburn to Davis Wade Stadium.