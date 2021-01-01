Top 2022 receiver Shazz Preston has Bulldogs among his 10 favorites

Mississippi State still has work to do to close out its 2021 recruiting class, but the Bulldogs got good news in regards to their possible 2022 bunch on New Year's Day as talented receiver Shazz Preston revealed Friday he has MSU among his 10 favorite schools.

Preston, the brother of current Mississippi State safety Shawn Preston, listed MSU, as well as State's SEC rivals Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia. Also included in Shazz Preston's announcement were Texas, Oregon, Miami and Florida State.

Many months remain between now and signing day for the 2022 class, but there's little doubt Preston will be a big pickup for whichever school lands him. He's rated as a four-star receiver by both Rivals and 247Sports. Both outlets have him as a Top-12 receiver in the country for 2022.

Preston is out of St. James High School in Louisiana. The 6-foot tall, 190-pounder boasts offers from all over the country. For now though, it's State and the nine other schools named by Preston that apparently have the inside track.

While the process plays out over the next few months with Preston, MSU has its eyes currently set on filling out its 2021 class. State added 20 new players last month and will add a few more to that group soon. The traditional national signing day will be February 3. The Bulldogs will likely add some pieces then, but could also look for help in the transfer portal to fill holes over the upcoming months.

