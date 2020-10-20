Mississippi State's Garrett Shrader enters transfer portal

Garrett Shrader, the Mississippi State quarterback-turned-wide-receiver, has entered the transfer portal a source has confirmed to Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. The move comes just four games into the 2020 season. Matt Zenitz of AL.com first reported the news.

Shrader first burst onto the scene for the Bulldogs as true freshman quarterback a year ago. He played in 10 games for State in 2019, staring four. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound North Carolina native made a name for himself with his recognizable beard and tough-as-nails style of play. He passed for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He ran for 587 yards and six more scores. It looked as though he was establishing himself as Mississippi State's quarterback of the future.

However that all started to change this past January. The Bulldogs relieved former head coach Joe Moorhead of his duties and hired the veteran Mike Leach. Leach, known for his pass-happy, Air Raid offense, shifted the dual-threat Shrader to wide receiver. Behind center, Leach opted to prioritize graduate transfer quarterback K.J. Costello and true freshman signal caller Will Rogers.

As a receiver, Shrader hasn't seen much action in 2020. He has played in all four games, but caught just one pass for eight yards. Now, it appears Shrader will explore his opportunities to play elsewhere, where he could perhaps move back to quarterback.

Leach has not yet addressed the situation. The MSU coach is slated to meet with reporters on Tuesday night.

