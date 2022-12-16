Striving for Success: Mike Leach's Five Biggest Wins As A Bulldog

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach had many successful moments during his time as the leader of the Bulldogs on the gridiron.

Leach passed away on Monday evening at the age of 61, leaving behind a long list of accolades that he picked up during his time in the SEC. While at Mississippi State, he posted a 19-17 overall record and notched eight unranked victories over AP-ranked opponents. The spirited coach helped his team reach the postseason in three straight seasons, including a placement in the upcoming ReliaQuest bowl this year.

There were surprising upsets and heartbreaking losses, but through it all, Leach kept his team focused and ready to compete. Alongside his moments on the field with his small sheet of plays, he was known for his captivating personality and bits of unique wisdom. MSU fans embraced Leach, making him arguably the most popular pirate to ever see Starkville.

Here are Leach's five best victories during his three seasons at MSU.

5. Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, 2022

Up until the 2022 season, Leach was 0-2 against Arkansas during his time sporting the Maroon and White. That all changed in front of an early-morning crowd that was buzzing with excitement because SEC Nation was in town. Mississippi State dominated a Razorbacks team that many expected to have a breakthrough year, recording an easy 40-17 win in the end. The team cruised to a 5-1 record and looked nearly flawless against a conference opponent.

4. Mississippi State vs. Kentucky, 2021

Kentucky was a well-respected SEC East team in 2021, but the No. 12 Wildcats went crawling back to Lexington with a loss. MSU fell behind by a score of 10-0 early before scoring 31 unanswered points. The defense played a huge role in the win, but offensively, quarterback Will Rogers set a new SEC record with a 92.3 percent completion percentage. The game was on Halloween weekend, so Leach was likely able to sit back and enjoy some gummy bears and Nerds Gummy Clusters after the momentum-building win.

3. Mississippi State at Auburn, 2021

The miracle on the Plains will forever be part of Mississippi State lore. Auburn soared to a 28-3 lead over the Bulldogs midway through the second quarter, with the deficit cut to just 28-10 by halftime. Nobody knows exactly what was said in the locker room, but it must have been incredibly impactful. MSU put together a massive comeback in the second half for a shocking 43-34 win. It set the still-unbroken record for the biggest come-from-behind victory in program history.

2. Mississippi State at LSU, 2020

Leach's first victory with the Bulldogs shocked the nation. LSU entered the opening game of the 2020 season fresh off of a victory in the CFP National Championship. On the other hand, MSU was looking to prove that the Air Raid offense could work in the SEC. Fans in Baton Rouge were left stunned as the visiting team marched to a 44-34 victory behind quarterback KJ Costello's SEC-record 623 passing yards.

1. Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 2022

What would ultimately become Leach's final victory was arguably the biggest of his time at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs took down in-state rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl by a score of 24-22, and the coach was finally able to hoist the Golden Egg for the first time in his career. Trophies might not mean everything, but Leach was able to experience how much a simple win meant to the team and fanbase as a whole. MSU finished the year with an 8-4 record that was good enough for a third-place finish in the SEC West.