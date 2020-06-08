Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Bulldogs get good news and bad news on recruiting front

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State got a little good news and a little bad news on Monday. First, the country's top rated junior college inside linebacker, Navonteque Strong, announced he has committed to the Bulldogs. Meanwhile a player who had already given a verbal pledge to MSU – three-star defensive lineman/linebacker Thomas Davis – announced he is reopening his recruitment.

The recruiting action began around noon Monday when Strong announced he has picked the Bulldogs over reported offers from South Carolina, Colorado, Louisiana, East Carolina and multiple others.

Strong was a force for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College this past season as he helped his team to an undefeated record and the NJCAA national title. Strong racked up 104 total tackles for the season including 8.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. He also forced a fumble, recovered two fumbles, broke up three passes and hauled in an interception. Strong is the second player from Mississippi Gulf Coast to say he'll be a part of State's 2021 class, joining cornerback Cortez Eatmon. 

Less than two hours after Strong announced he plans to be a Bulldog, Davis backed away from his previous commitment. Davis originally committed to the Bulldogs back in April. However he posted to Twitter on Monday that he is reopening his recruiting process, while insisting MSU will remain in the mix for his services.

After all of Monday's recruiting action, MSU's class of 2021 sits ranked as the 40th best class in the country per 247Sports. However, it bears noting it is still relatively early in the process with months to go before anyone puts pen to paper and officially signs.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T&L Sunday/Monday: Can MSU's 2020 roster match Washington State's 2019 production?

Washington State's offense had huge numbers last year. Can the Bulldogs replicate that under Mike Leach this year?

Joel Coleman

MSU baseball signee Kellum Clark says he'll come to State instead of go pro

Infielder posts that he'll head to Starkville and drop out of MLB Draft

Joel Coleman

MSU's 2021 baseball schedule might look familiar

Bulldogs slated to keep original 2020 SEC baseball slate, though order likely to change

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

MSU head baseball coach Chris Lemonis Q&A on the fall, the MLB Draft and more

Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis discusses the upcoming months and what the Bulldogs might look like following the MLB Draft

Joel Coleman

Social media scenes: MSU athletes, administration and many others participate in Starkville's peaceful justice march

Mississippi State athletes and many others took part in Saturday's peaceful protest in Starkville

Joel Coleman

MSU QB commit Daniel Greek doesn't mind competition

Daniel Greek is one of two quarterbacks currently committed in Mississippi State's Class of 2021

Joel Coleman

Four of MSU's five senior/grad transfers expected back for 2021 season

Four Diamond Dawg pitchers are expected to return to Mississippi State baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: A look back at MSU's '98 CWS team

A deep dive into one of Mississippi State's all-time best baseball teams.

Joel Coleman

McCray-Penson adds two Bulldogs

Mississippi State adds a pair of players to 2020 signing class

Joel Coleman

The Athletic's Keith Law weighs in on MSU baseball players in MLB Draft

Baseball expert gives take on current Bulldogs and signees who could be drafted next week.

Joel Coleman