Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks Another One of Dak Prescott's Records

    December 29, 2021
    Will Rogers Breaks Another One of Dak Prescott's Records

    Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers continues to add to his list of accolades.
    Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was impressive enough to be just a freshman when he took the reins for KJ Costello in the middle of the 2020 season, but he really hit his stride down the stretch of the 2021 season.

    Throughout the process, Rogers has built up a long list of broken records and accolades. That continued in Tuesday's AutoZone Liberty Bowl matchup between the Bulldogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

    Rogers broke yet another one of Dak Prescott's school records, surpassing him in yards of total offense in a season -- the most Prescott had was 4,435 yards in a single season while Rogers now totals over 4,600 and counting as Mississippi State trails Texas Tech, 13-7 with roughly 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

    The true sophomore Rogers also broke Prescott's single-season touchdown record, which previously sat at 29 touchdowns (2015) during the Tennessee State game. In the same contest, Rogers surpassed Prescott's single-season passing yardage record, which previously sat at 3,793 yards (2015).

    In the regular season, Rogers completed over 75% of his passes for 4,449 yards with 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions as he continues to lay a solid foundation as Mississippi State's starting quarterback.

