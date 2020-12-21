Erroll Thompson posts he's "100%" playing in Armed Forces Bowl

Mississippi State senior linebacker in line to play at least one more game in maroon and white

In recent years, it has become common for college football players with NFL aspirations to skip postseason bowl games and begin preparations for professional careers. Apparently Mississippi State senior linebacker Erroll Thompson has no plans to join that group.

Thompson took to Twitter on Sunday evening after it was announced MSU will battle Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl at 11 a.m. central on December 31. Thompson posted that he's "100%" able to play and going to play for the Bulldogs on New Year's Eve.

It's a game that could very well be Thompson's final one ever in maroon and white. However, that isn't guaranteed.

The NCAA has ruled that this season doesn't count against football players' eligibility. Thus it's possible Thompson could return for a second senior season at MSU in 2021. Thompson has been asked about his plans in recent weeks, but hasn't tipped his hand, however he did take part in State's Senior Day festivities prior to the Auburn game on December 12, possibly hinting his State days are winding down. At least one more game is left though, courtesy of the bowl game.

The Armed Forces Bowl also provides Thompson with an opportunity to rewrite the end of his 2020 season. He was ejected from MSU's final regular season game this past Saturday after a targeting penalty. It happened on the game's second play and Thompson immediately then trotted towards the State locker room.

Come the Armed Forces Bowl, Thompson will get his chance to run back out onto the field and try to close out his season, and maybe Bulldog career, in a more appropriate fashion for a guy who says MSU has meant so much to him.

“(Mississippi State) changed my life as a young man and as a football player," Thompson said last week. "So it’s meant really everything. I’ve met a lot of great people here, coaches and players, and made a lot of great friendships. So, literally everything to me.”

