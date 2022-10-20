Three Players to Watch as Mississippi State Football Takes On Alabama

Mississippi State will look to pick up its first win against Alabama since 2007 as it travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

Both teams are heading into the matchup off of a loss. MSU dropped a tough game on the road against Kentucky, while the Crimson Tide was knocked off by Tennessee on a field goal as time expired. It's unlikely that Alabama will make the same costly mistakes twice, but there's also a chance that the Bulldogs could catch the formidable foe on a down year.

Here are three players to watch as the SEC West opponents face off.

1. LB Jett Johnson

In last season's matchup against Alabama, Johnson recorded 10 total tackles for the first time in his collegiate career. He will be looking to have a repeat performance this weekend in Tuscaloosa. The linebacker has been a standout on the Bulldogs' defense this year, recording 67 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and three quarterback hurries. If Johnson can put pressure on Alabama's Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young early, then the Bulldogs could be competitive with the Crimson Tide.

2. RB Jo'quavious Marks

Marks has been a dual threat on Mississippi State's offense all year, making big plays both on the ground and through the air. The junior has notched 259 yards and five touchdowns rushing while also hauling in 30 receptions for 200 yards. His versatility has proven to be a difference-maker so far this season and is part of what makes him stand out as a student-athlete. By attacking the Alabama defense in more ways than one, Marks can help keep momentum on the Bulldogs' side and potentially put up big scores.

3. K Massimo Biscardi OR K Ben Raybon

Mississippi State kickers Massimo Biscardi and Ben Raybon have split time on the field this season. Biscardi was the team's initial placekicker and had the most recent start against Kentucky, complete with a 48-yard field goal and two extra-point attempts made. On the other hand, Raybon has seen a few midseason starts in which he has hit four of his six field goals and 20-of-22 extra-point attempts. No matter which kicker gets the starting nod, the position as a whole will be important against the Crimson Tide. Taking the ball to the end zone likely won't be possible on every drive against a tough defense in front of its home crowd, but simply putting a few points on the board when possible could be a difference maker.