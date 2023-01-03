Three Players Who Stood Out in Mississippi State's Victory Over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Mississippi State picked up its first bowl victory since 2020 with a 19-10 comeback win over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday.

The Bulldogs picked up their ninth win of the year, but it didn't come easily. They didn't put their first points on the board until right before halftime and fell behind by a score of 10-3 midway through the third quarter. MSU scored 16 unanswered points in the final quarter to seal the deal, including a 60-yard fumble return on a last-second lateral attempt by the Fighting Illini.

Here are three players that stood out for Mississippi State in the team's postseason victory.

1. WR Justin Robinson

Robinson was selected as the ReliaQuest Bowl's MVP for good reason. The sophomore transfer out of Georgia finished the day with seven receptions for 81 yards with one touchdown; his intricate footwork in the back of the end zone accounted for the team's only offensive score of the day. Although Robinson hasn't had the biggest season, he rose to the occasion for his Bulldogs when it mattered most.

2. K Massimo Biscardi

Mississippi State has struggled on special teams over the past few seasons, but one standout player sealed the deal for the Bulldogs. In the final seconds of the game, Biscardi nailed a 27-yard field goal to put Mississippi State up by a score of 13-10. He also sent a 38-yarder through the uprights before halftime to account for the team's first points of the afternoon.

3. LB Jett Johnson

Johnson was an essential part of a strong Mississippi State defense that dominated the gridiron for nearly all of the contest. The linebacker led the team with 12 tackles while adding 1.5 tackles-for-loss and one sack. Even when he wasn't the one making the play, Johnson's presence on the field was enough to make an impact on those around him.