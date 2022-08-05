Mississippi State landed a key target for its 2023 recruiting class on Friday afternoon.

Justin Brown, a wide receiver out of Blackman High School in Tennessee, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs via social media. Along with MSU, his top choices heading into his senior season were Pitt, Penn State, Purdue and West Virginia. Over 20 other universities recruited Brown, including SEC foes Ole Miss, Tennessee, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-0, 183-pound wideout is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite. Brown is listed as the No. 17 wide receiver in the state of Tennessee and ranks 64th nationally, and he has the numbers to back those standings up. He finished with 69 receptions for 1,144 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior season at Blackman.

Given his agility and speed, Brown should be the perfect fit for Mississippi State's Air Raid offense, which primarily uses short passing plays. He will have the chance to compete early for a spot among the starting wideouts and should see playing time quite often as he rises in the depth chart.

Brown has one more season of high school football to complete before heading to Starkville to start his college career. By the time he ends his time at Blackman, he will be ready to compete with the Bulldogs against some of the toughest programs in the country.