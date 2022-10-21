Three Ways Mississippi State Must Improve to Compete with Alabama

Mississippi State will look to do the almost unimaginable as it travels to Alabama on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are each entering the game coming off of a loss. Kentucky subdued MSU for its second loss of the year, and Alabama dropped a close game against Tennessee on a game-winning field goal.

Here are three ways Mississippi State must improve as it faces Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

1. Avoid self-inflicted mistakes.

Penalties proved to be costly for Mississippi State against Kentucky last weekend -- the Bulldogs were penalized 13 times for 109 yards. Six of those mistakes were false starts against the offensive line, and the defense was called for holding or unnecessary roughness a handful of times. MSU can't afford to worsen its own field position or give the Crimson Tide any advantage due to unnecessary mistakes. After all, a No. 6-ranked team coming off of a loss with the home-field advantage will be a daunting test for the Bulldogs on its own.

2. Prevent long passing plays downfield.

Mississippi State's defense gave up five passing plays of 20 yards or longer to Wildcats' quarterback Will Levis and his slew of receivers. Although one reception was fumbled away shortly after the catch, each of the completions came on longer third downs -- situations in which the Bulldogs should have forced a punt. MSU's secondary can't ease up and make space for Heisman-winner Bryce Young to connect with his receivers.

3. Stand strong against a tough Crimson Tide defensive line.

After two weeks of impressive showings, the Bulldogs' offensive line struggled mightily against Kentucky's defense. The Wildcats notched just one sack and one quarterback hurry, but those numbers don't represent just how much quarterback Will Rogers was pressured in the pocket. Alabama's defense is one of the toughest in the league and could force Rogers to make hasty mistakes if the offensive line cannot provide enough protection.