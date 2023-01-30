Top-10 Moments From Mississippi State Football's 2022 Season

MSU lost one of the greatest coaches to ever step on the field, on December 12th, 2022. Mike Leach was one of a kind and he brought a brand-new culture and philosophies to Starkville. Coach Leach was a Wildcat, a Sooner, a Red Raider, a Cougar and a Bulldog -- but beyond coaching, he was an amazing human being.

When faced with what many considered insurmountable odds, the Bulldogs overcame the adversity of losing their head coach with a victory over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl to finish the 2022 season with a 9-4 record.

Here are the 10 greatest moments of the 2022 season:

10. Mississippi State gets revenge in season opener with beatdown of Memphis.

The Bulldogs picked up a huge win to begin their season in what some called a revenge game for MSU, after the controversial ending against the Tigers in 2021. This season Memphis had to travel to Starkvegas, but Leach's Air Raid offense sent the Tigers home with the blues.

Junior quarterback Will Rogers threw for 450 yards, five touchdowns and one pick in the Bulldogs' 49-23 win over the Tigers. The MSU defense held Memphis to 294 total yards and forced the Tigers to go 3 of 12 on third down. In the end, the Bulldogs got their revenge and opened the season with a big non-conference win.

9. Coach Leach picks up Pac-12 "after-dark" win over Arizona.

In the second game of the 2022 season, the Bulldogs traveled to the desert to face the Arizona Wildcats in coach Leach's first Pac-12 "after dark" action since he was the head football coach at Washington State.

The Wildcats kept within fighting distance through the first half, but the Bulldogs pulled away in the second. MSU did not allow Arizona to score in the fourth quarter. Although the Bulldogs' wide receiving corps dropped three passes, Rogers was not phased, as he threw for 313 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The Bulldogs picked up a big road win before opening SEC play against LSU -- in which MSU dropped the first game of the season.

8. Emmanuel Forbes blocks a field goal and Decamerion Richardson takes it to the house.

After dropping the first conference game of the season in Death Valley, the Bulldogs returned home and caught fire. MSU dominated Bowling Green before their matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies who beat Arkansas the previous Saturday.

In one of the loudest moments in Davis Wade Stadium of 2022, CB Emmanuel Forbes blocked the Aggies' attempt at a field goal and Decamerion Richardson took it to the house for six. This touchdown gave all the momentum to the Bulldogs and they used it in their favor to beat Texas A&M 42-24.

7. SEC Nation brings the party to Starkvegas.

With the big conference win over the Aggies, the Bulldogs turned their attention to the Arkansas Razorbacks. MSU gained some recognition for an impressive performance over Texas A&M and started to move up the rankings. So much so that SEC Nation decided to travel to Starkvegas for the matchup against the Razorbacks.

With SEC Nation live in The Junction, MSU once again dominated a conference opponent at home. Rogers threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns, but the Air Raid was not the only aspect thriving for the Bulldogs. MSU took advantage of the Razorbacks' three-man fronts and established the run via running backs Dillon Johnson and Woody Marks. The Bulldogs cooked the Hogs 40-17 ahead of a huge road test against Kentucky.

6. Coach Leach talks about dinosaurs and station wagons after the loss to Alabama.

One of the many things that coach Leach was notorious for was entertaining interviews. Coach Leach's care-free attitude led to some legendary moments in postgame pressers. After MSU's 30-6 loss to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Leach discussed the performance of the Bulldogs' wide receiving corps.

"I’m genuinely fearful that on our team if me and the other coaches don’t get them right, that about a generation from now their kids and their grandkids won’t have hands. Because from a lack of use those hands just disappear. Maybe they’ll be like those dinosaur hands like this, And you’ve got like a tyrannosaurus rex, which is clearly really good at eating things, with big ol’ jaws and all that stuff, certainly athletic and can run."

5. Bulldogs overcome battle from Auburn in an overtime thriller.

The saga between MSU and the Tigers was an intriguing aspect of the Bulldogs' season. Former athletic director John Cohen was offered to become the next AD on the plains, and he took it without hesitation. Coincidently, the Bulldogs just happened to play Auburn in Starkville within a few days of Cohen's departure.

It was one of the most wild games of the season, as the Bulldogs allowed the Tigers to climb back into the game after leading 24-6 at halftime. Fortunately, MSU kicker Massimo Biscardi nailed a clutch game-tying 44-yard field goal to send the Bulldogs and Tigers into overtime. Auburn missed a field goal on their first possession and MSU running back Joquavious "Woody" Marks scored the game-winning rushing touchdown.

4. Shade trees, fish sandwiches, and drinking lemonade with your girlfriends.

As you can imagine, Leach had plenty to say about the Bulldogs' performance against the Tigers. MSU gave up a huge lead and almost allowed Auburn to leave Davis Wade Stadium with a big win.

Coach Leach, once again, made one of the most memorable press conference moments of 2022.

3. Rogers continues to etch his name in the Mississippi State record books.

Heading into 2022, Rogers was close to claiming many passing records set by former talented SEC quarterbacks. Rogers broke the school record for passing yards and passing touchdowns in the overtime thriller against Auburn. The record was previously held by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Rogers also set the SEC record for completions earlier in the season against Arkansas, passing former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray. He ended the season with 3,974 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

2. Bringing the Golden Egg back to Starkville for the first time since 2019.

The Bulldogs headed to Oxford in 2022 for their annual matchup against their in-state rivals. One of the main accomplishments alluding coach Leach in his first three years at MSU was the Golden Egg. However, The Pirate led the Bulldogs to a victory over Lane Kiffin's Rebels in a messy game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Rogers threw for 239 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 24-22 win over Ole Miss. The Bulldogs' defense had an outstanding performance against the Rebels. MSU held Ole Miss to a season-low 331 total yards and held talented freshman running back Quinshon Judkins to just 87 yards on 21 rushes. The Pirate left this world, a winner.

1. This one is for The Pirate.

MSU's bowl game against Illinois was one of the toughest games of the season for the Bulldogs for various reasons. The players had faced adversity and tragedy in the weeks before the ReliaQuest Bowl. With honor and dignity on their minds, MSU went into Raymond James Stadium to win the game for The Pirate.

With wide receiver's coach Steve Spurrier Jr. calling the offense, it took the Bulldogs until late in the third quarter to get settled in. Rogers and the MSU offense rallied to defeat the Fighting Illini 19-10 to finish the season 9-4 (4-4).

A final note, as we continue to fly the Jolly Roger.

I speak on behalf of college football fans around the country, when I say that Leach's passing took a toll on the hearts and souls that embraced his no-care attitude and expansive knowledge on and off the field. Coach Leach cared about people and wanted to know everything there was to know about others.

As I sit here today, I am thankful for the opportunity to cover Mississippi State football. I am grateful that I was able to be in the presence of a college football legend and future hall of famer. I will forever remember and look up to The Pirate for as long as I live.

Here is a reminder to always "Swing Your Sword."