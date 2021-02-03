Defensive lineman Ty Cooper signs with Mississippi State

In the end, it turns out Ty Cooper isn't going far from home to play his college football.

Cooper, the defensive lineman and Louisville (Mississippi) High School standout, officially became a Mississippi State Bulldog on Wednesday as he inked with MSU on the traditional National Signing Day. After keeping his options open throughout the recruiting process, Cooper ultimately chose to continue his football career only about 30 miles up the road from Louisville.

In Cooper, MSU is adding one of the state of Mississippi's top recruits. He is a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and Rivals. Rivals has Cooper as the Magnolia State's 20th-best recruit overall, regardless of position, and 247Sports pegs Cooper at 17th inside state lines. Cooper is the top defensive line prospect in Mississippi per 247Sports.

Cooper picked the Bulldogs over a host of other offers. At an earlier point in the recruiting process, it seemed as though it might be an instate battle for Cooper's services between Mississippi State and Ole Miss, though he had other opportunities as well. Yet when the dust settled, Cooper put pen to paper with the Bulldogs.

Cooper is coming off an impressive senior season at Louisville in which he helped lead the Wildcats to the Class 4A state championship. He had 112 total tackles with 12 sacks. He also forced and recovered three fumbles.

Cooper becomes the fourth defensive lineman in MSU's Class of 2021. He joins fellow high school prospects Deonte Anderson and Tre'von Marshall, as well as Randy Charlton, who has transferred to Mississippi State from Central Florida.

