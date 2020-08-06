Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State football receives votes in USA Today preseason Top 25 rankings

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State is on the outside looking in at the first USA Today college football rankings of 2020, but the Bulldogs did receive votes. MSU picked up nine votes in the USA Today Preseason Top 25 released on Thursday. The Bulldogs were one of nine Southeastern Conference teams to either be ranked or receive votes. The only SEC squads to not either be ranked or receive a vote were Ole Miss, Arkansas, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Here is the full USA Today Preseason Top 25, along with the teams that picked up votes: 

  1. Clemson
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. LSU
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida
  9. Oregon
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Auburn
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Texas
  15. Michigan
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. Southern California
  18. Minnesota
  19. North Carolina
  20. Utah
  21. Central Florida
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Iowa
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Iowa State

Received votes:
Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.

Mississippi State and the rest of the schools in the SEC are slated to begin the 2020 season on September 26th. It is scheduled to be a 10-game, league-only season with no non-conference affairs. No official full schedule has been announced as of yet, but is expected soon, possibly as soon as this week.

