Watch: Everything HC Mike Leach Said Following Mississippi State's 45-19 Loss to Georgia

Mississippi State fell to 6-4 on the season and 3-4 in conference play after a 45-19 loss to Georgia on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs kept the game close for nearly three quarters, but the top-ranked team in the country was too much to handle. Quarterback Will Rogers went 29-of-51 passing for 261 yards with one touchdown. Freshman Zavion Thomas recorded the team's other score on a 63-yard punt return with just a few seconds remaining in the first half. Kicker Massimo Biscardi drilled two field goals.

Head coach Mike Leach thought his team performed better in comparison to how it previously fared against Alabama, another college football powerhouse. However, he was not satisfied with how the game eventually got out of hand.

"We did more good things than bad, but I thought we could've, you know, we could've finished drives better," Leach said.

Although Rogers did not have the best game, dropped passes continued to plague the offense and resulted in quite a few missed opportunities.

"I think that in a few cases -- and not across the board -- a few cases, some receivers [were] searching for the sideline rather than the field," Leach said.

Watch Leach's full postgame media interview below.