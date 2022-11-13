Skip to main content

Watch: Everything HC Mike Leach Said Following Mississippi State's 45-19 Loss to Georgia

Here is what MSU head coach Mike Leach said following the Battle of the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State fell to 6-4 on the season and 3-4 in conference play after a 45-19 loss to Georgia on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs kept the game close for nearly three quarters, but the top-ranked team in the country was too much to handle. Quarterback Will Rogers went 29-of-51 passing for 261 yards with one touchdown. Freshman Zavion Thomas recorded the team's other score on a 63-yard punt return with just a few seconds remaining in the first half. Kicker Massimo Biscardi drilled two field goals.

Head coach Mike Leach thought his team performed better in comparison to how it previously fared against Alabama, another college football powerhouse. However, he was not satisfied with how the game eventually got out of hand.

"We did more good things than bad, but I thought we could've, you know, we could've finished drives better," Leach said. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although Rogers did not have the best game, dropped passes continued to plague the offense and resulted in quite a few missed opportunities. 

"I think that in a few cases -- and not across the board -- a few cases, some receivers [were] searching for the sideline rather than the field," Leach said.

Watch Leach's full postgame media interview below.

USATSI_19372586
Football

Three Takeaways From Mississippi State's 45-19 Loss to Georgia

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19243521
Football

Three Players Who Stood Out in Mississippi State's 45-19 Loss Against Georgia

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19372489
Football

Mississippi State vs. Georgia: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_15223082
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Georgia, 2022

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19243521
Football

Something to Learn From Alabama: Mike Leach, Mississippi State Maintaining Simple Mindset Ahead of Georgia

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19158813
Football

Three Players to Watch as Mississippi State Football Takes on Georgia

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19281906
Football

Three Keys to Victory as Mississippi State Football Takes on Georgia

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19370373
Football

Three Things of Note as Mississippi State Prepares to Face Georgia

By Colin James