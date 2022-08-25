Skip to main content

Watch: Mississippi State DC Zach Arnett, Assistant Coaches Talk Bulldogs Ahead of Season-Opener

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and other assistant coaches met with the media ahead of the Bulldogs' season-opener against the Memphis Tigers.

Mississippi State football's season-opener is now just days away with the Bulldogs set to take on the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 3 in Davis Wade Stadium.

Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and others on the staff met with the media ahead of the first game of the season. Arnett reflected on Saturday's scrimmage and where the defense stands as a whole.

"Like most scrimmages," Arnett said. "There's some good, there's some bad. You're never quite satisfied with how it looked. You're glad you've got two weeks left before you play your first game. Those days are quickly dwindling, so we've got a lot of stuff to get cleaned up ."

Moving forward, consistency and playing with confidence is the primary goal.

"Just no hesitation. Playing fast, confident in your assignment. Usually you can tell on film when a guy is not playing up to his full potential because he's out there, hesitant and thinking too much... it's our job as coaches to remedy that." 

Watch below to hear everything Arnett and other MSU assistant coaches had to say before the first game of the season against the Memphis Tigers:

