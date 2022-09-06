Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Lightning Delays, Marriage and Arizona Wildcats
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media to discuss the team's upcoming matchup against the Arizona Wildcats and more.
Mississippi State football opens the season. with a perfect 1-0 record after defeating Memphis, 49-23 on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium.
Head coach Mike Leach met with the media Monday to discuss the victory, lightning delays and wedding advice for newly engaged quarterback Chance Lovertich.
Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say Monday:
